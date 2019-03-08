Search

Wright returns to Orient for third time

PUBLISHED: 17:15 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 14 June 2019

Josh Wright does a lap of appreciation at Brisbane Road after Leyton Orient's 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United on April 25 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Wright does a lap of appreciation at Brisbane Road after Leyton Orient's 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United on April 25 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The midfielder has signed for the O's on a two-year contract

Leyton Orient have completed the signing of former midfielder Josh Wright on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old returns to Brisbane Road for a third time after two previous spells at the club while they were in League One.

Wright originally turned out for the O's in the 2013/14 campaign, but his loan lasted just two games before Millwall recalled him.

He returned to Orient again the following season, again on loan originally before he signed permanently, but was unable to prevent the club's relegation to League Two.

Now the former Charlton Athletic ace has reunited with O's after a frustrating term at Bradford City last year.

It will be bittersweet for Wright though, with a big part of his Orient return the chance to link up with Justin Edinburgh again, after they worked together so successfully at Gillingham.

He will not get that opportunity now due to the tragic death of the legendary O's boss, but Wright will be motivated to honour the memory of his old boss just like the rest of the current squad in E10.

