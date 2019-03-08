Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation hits latest target

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 July 2019

A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient have announced profits made from the friendly with Norwich City under-23s will go to the foundation set up in memory of O's old boss

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, a charity set up in memory of Leyton Orient's late head coach, recently hit the £15,000 mark.

Set up to continue the legacy of the former Spurs player by campaigning to change the law to ensure all health and fitness clubs across the United Kingdom are equipped with defibrillators, the Foundation has raised plenty of money already.

It was only created towards the end of June, but has already passed £15,000 in donations to get a charity set up in Edinburgh's memory and to benefit health and wellbeing causes.

A statement on behalf of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation read: "We have hit the £15,000 mark. We cannot explain as a family how much this means to us.

"The overwhelming support and people's generosity is truly humbling. Please continue to spread the word and watch the foundation grow from strength to strength."

Orient have also confirmed the club's pre-season match at home to Norwich City under-23s will see profits go to the Foundation.

The clash, which takes place on Saturday, July 27, will be the O's first at Brisbane Road since Edinburgh's tragic death last month.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation hits latest target

16:00 George Sessions
A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient have announced profits made from the friendly with Norwich City under-23s will go to the foundation set up in memory of O's old boss

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

12:30 West Ham blogger Kwame Boakye
Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

West Ham blogger Kwame Boakye looks at the approaching season

Hearts and O's remember those who fought in World War One

11:00
Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

O's Somme Memorial Fund and the McCrae's Battalion Trust recently held a joint commemoration service in Northern France

Westley wants to finish career as one-club man with Essex

Yesterday, 18:30 George Sessions
Tom Westley of Essex in batting action against Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship Division One match at The County Ground (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

The top-order batsmen was linked with a move to Kent last month, but has signed a new three-year deal with the Chelmsford-based club

Coulson's conduct hailed by Orient interim head coach

Yesterday, 13:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The 30-year-old will skipper the O's this season when Jobi McAnuff is not part of the team

O's fight back to earn pre-season draw with Tigers

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pre-season friendly: Leyton Orient 2 Hull City 2

Cricket: Essex take over at top as Yorkshire are hammered

Tue, 17:17 Martin Smith
Nick Browne of Essex hits out during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 9th July 2019

The normally obdurate Nick Browne hanmmered two sixes in his unbeaten 33 that helped Essex to the summit of the Specsavers County Championship, albeit briefly while erstwhile leaders Somerset complete their current fixture.

O's want to keep Happe for 'at least another season'

Tue, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

The 20-year-old defender has been linked with several clubs, but Leyton Orient are understood to have not received any bids yet

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove 'everybody wrong'

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O's want to keep Happe for 'at least another season'

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Five-star O's start pre-season with comfortable win

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Clay backs Orient's new coaching team to continue Justin's legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation hits latest target

A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

Hearts and O’s remember those who fought in World War One

Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

Why move to set up ‘Spitalfields town council’ after 100 years could be lost

Gathering evidence of dirt and rubbish on the streets of Spirtalfields. Picture: Mike Brooke

Arrested man in viral video is released under investigation

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists