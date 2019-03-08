Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation hits latest target

A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient have announced profits made from the friendly with Norwich City under-23s will go to the foundation set up in memory of O's old boss

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, a charity set up in memory of Leyton Orient's late head coach, recently hit the £15,000 mark.

Set up to continue the legacy of the former Spurs player by campaigning to change the law to ensure all health and fitness clubs across the United Kingdom are equipped with defibrillators, the Foundation has raised plenty of money already.

It was only created towards the end of June, but has already passed £15,000 in donations to get a charity set up in Edinburgh's memory and to benefit health and wellbeing causes.

A statement on behalf of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation read: "We have hit the £15,000 mark. We cannot explain as a family how much this means to us.

"The overwhelming support and people's generosity is truly humbling. Please continue to spread the word and watch the foundation grow from strength to strength."

Orient have also confirmed the club's pre-season match at home to Norwich City under-23s will see profits go to the Foundation.

The clash, which takes place on Saturday, July 27, will be the O's first at Brisbane Road since Edinburgh's tragic death last month.