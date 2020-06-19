The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation provides three facilities with defibrillators

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation founder Charlie Edinburgh donating a defibrlator to Billericay Town (Pic: JE3 Foundation) Archant

To commemorate the one year anniversary of former Tottenham Hotspur defender and Leyton Orient manager, Justin Edinburgh’s death, the foundation set-up in his memory will be donating a defibrillator to three venues of which Justin can be associated.

Leyton Orient stars Jobi McAnuff and Josh Wright hand over a defibrillator to Leyton Orient Supporters Club (Pic: JE3 Foundation) Leyton Orient stars Jobi McAnuff and Josh Wright hand over a defibrillator to Leyton Orient Supporters Club (Pic: JE3 Foundation)

The donations were made to the Leyton Orient Supporters’ Club (LOSC), Billericay Town Football Club and Toni and Guy Billericay over the course of this week.

These donations were led by Justin’s son, and founder of JE3 Foundation, Charlie Edinburgh, alongside the foundation’s trustees.

Justin spent his final 18 months of management at Leyton Orient, leading the club to their first league title in 49 years and securing a return to the Football League. The foundation have chosen the Leyton Orient Supporters’ Club as a recipient given the significance that the supporters held in Justin’s heart.

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation has supplied three facilities with defibrilators (Pic: JE3 Foundation) Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation has supplied three facilities with defibrilators (Pic: JE3 Foundation)

Meanwhile, Justin’s first managerial role was at Billericay Town Football Club, a club that is close to his family home.

The foundation is campaigning for all sporting facilities to be equipped with a defibrillator so donating to Billericay Town was a perfect way to start.

Finally, Toni & Guy (Billericay) was Justin’s love outside of football. He was involved as a business partner to British male hairdresser of the year, Jim Shaw, for 18 years. The salon is located on the High Street of Billericay and will serve as a potential life saving piece of equipment for the town and local community.

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation founder, Charlie Edinburgh: “This is a very proud day for everyone involved with the JE3 Foundation and especially for myself and my family. There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes during these unprecedented times and I want to thank all of my trustees for their continuous hard work and efforts in helping us get to this point.

“None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for people getting behind the foundation and generously donating, it’s overwhelming just how far we have come in such a short space of time. “I know just how proud Dad (Justin) would be to see three potentially life-saving pieces of equipment installed into three venues which held such a special place in his heart.

“We want to thank Billericay Town Football Club, Toni and Guy (Billericay) and Leyton Orient Supporters Club for being so accommodating in receiving these defibrillators during such difficult times, we hope these small contributions can help continue Dad’s legacy.

“Our next focus is going to be #JustinsLaw and campaigning for a legislative change whereby all health and sports facilities in the United Kingdom will be equipped with a defibrillator.

“This is just the beginning for the JE3 Foundation and a perfect way to remember Justin one year on from his tragic passing.”