O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way

Leyton Orient remain on course for a historic ‘Non-League Double’ but won’t have it all their own way in Shropshire

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says the chance to play in a Wembley final will ensure no complacency creeps into the team ahead of the FA Trophy semi-final second leg at AFC Telford United.

The O’s know a draw at New Bucks Head this weekend will be enough to see them remain on course to win a ‘Non-League Double’.

Only three teams have clinched the FA Trophy title and won the National League in the same campaign, but Edinburgh’s team are hoping to become the fourth in history come May 19.

“Wembley is a huge prize. We may never get another opportunity to play, support or manage a team at Wembley, so there is no bigger incentive,” Edinburgh said.

Although Orient have a one-goal advantage after their semi-final first leg, the other clash between AFC Fylde and Stockport County remains goalless ahead of the next meeting at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

O’s won’t worry about that for the time being though, given how difficult Telford made things for them in east London last weekend.

Macauley Bonne should have found the net more than once, but the away side were very disciplined and had some moments towards the end of the tie which will give them belief.

Telford have FA Trophy pedigree too and although it was under their old guise as Telford United when they won the competition three times, they will look to call upon that history when Orient visit.

“Nothing was won or lost. We will focus on ourselves. We have had a good look at each other now and we will go there with a slight advantage,” Edinburgh added.

“The teams in the league below are always very competitive. They played their shape well and they were a threat.

“We’re going to have to be as good as we were in the first leg to make sure we get through the tie.”

Orient will have to check the fitness of a number of players with Jay Simpson unavailable last weekend following a slight hamstring injury.

Left-back Joe Widdowson missed out with a minor knee issue, too but Edinburgh will hope to be able to call upon the duo in Shropshire if required.

If they are not fit enough, O’s will wait to see if they are available for Tuesday’s league clash at home to Fylde, who are six points off Orient in the standings having both played 37 fixtures this season.