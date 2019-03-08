Search

Edinburgh frustrated with decisions made in Bromley defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 April 2019

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Referee Will Finnie sent off Marvin Ekpiteta and O’s assistant Ross Embleton at Hayes Lane on a bad-tempered night in the capital

Justin Edinburgh criticised the performance of referee Will Finnie after Leyton Orient saw their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to a disappointing end at Bromley on Tuesday night.

The O’s were on top at the break and in control of the National League contest after Josh Coulson had opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

However, Marvin Ekpiteta’s red card for a foul on George Porter inside the penalty area with 47 on the clock saw the momentum swing back in Bromley’s favour.

Frankie Sutherland scored the resulting spot-kick and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild made it 2-1 with a fine header in the 63rd minute to hand the leaders a first loss since the 1-0 reverse they suffered at home to Maidenhead United on February 16.

When asked about Ekpiteta’s red card, Edinburgh replied: “It was a dive (by Porter). He has dived from outside the area where the initial contact is and into the area.

“The referee is a long way away to make that call too, but we shouldn’t have allowed that position to come about.

“It was poor from us, early into the second half and we were comfortable in the game and had finished the first half strongly and got the goal, so we are not happy with the goals we conceded.”

Many were surprised to see referee Finnie pull out a red card for Ekpiteta given the rule change a couple of years ago which stopped a double punishment of a penalty and a sending off occurring when a genuine attempt to play the ball has been made.

Yet, the man in the middle must have felt the Orient defender didn’t make a genuine attempt to win the ball when he brought one-time O’s youngster Porter down inside the area two minutes into the second half.

Edinburgh added: “The law and the way people describe how the rules are leave me fathomed because I thought it was a genuine attempt to get out the way.

“Bromley had been given a penalty so I presumed it would be a yellow on that situation, but someone tells me the rules change all the time. I was surprised to see it be red.”

What also frustrated Orient’s manager was two late and forceful tackles by Bromley players on his team in the second half.

Sutherland received a booking just before the hour mark for a strong, but lunging challenge on Craig Clay which the away fans felt deserved more than a caution.

A yellow was also shown to Porter in the 70th minute for a shocking tackle on Josh Koroma which again was high and saw his feet appear to leave the ground.

The O’s boss was furious with the challenges, but reiterated how everything remains in the club’s hands to go on and clinch the title.

Orient are still leading the table and also have a match in hand on all their rivals despite this exasperating defeat at Hayes Lane.

“There were two tackles in the game with intent to injure our players and for me they should have certainly been more than a yellow card,” Edinburgh said.

“But I have to be honest, I don’t think we need any inspiration or momentum because we have lost one game in 10 to the odd goal with 10-men.

“We could have done better against Bromley, so they are the things we have to reflect on now, but motivation will not be required and all I would say is we are still in control of what we want to achieve.”

Orient return to Brisbane Road on Saturday for the visit of mid-table Halifax Town.

