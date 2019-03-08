Search

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2019

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Coasters boss Dave Challinor admitted he knew the atmosphere at Wembley for this final would be good with Leyton Orient fans in attendance

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill gets down to save an effort from an AFC Fylde player (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh had mixed emotions after Sunday's final but congratulated AFC Fylde on their victory at Wembley.

Danny Rowe scored the only goal to clinch the FA Trophy with a pearler of a free kick in the 60th minute.

It ensured the Coasters had something to show for a fine season which saw them also reach the National League play-off final while the O's now turn their attention to League Two.

Boss Edinburgh said: "It was mixed emotions. I think when you arrive at Wembley you are focused solely on one thing and that is leaving as winners, so this is not a nice feeling.

"Perhaps on reflection it was a slow start, but we certainly deserved more than we got for our second half performance because I thought we were very good.

"But congratulations to AFC Fylde, they were worthy winners and we wish them all the best for next season."

Orient, who hadn't played a competitive fixture for three weeks, did look rusty from the off, but made it to half time with the game still goalless.

Fylde should have scored in the opening 45 with Alex Reid testing Dean Brill on several occasions and Andy Bond firing over from a close range.

The O's eventually moved through the gears and Jordan Maguire-Drew hit the post with a free kick and Marvin Ekpiteta followed suit.

It remained goalless, but on the hour mark that changed when Rowe curled a free kick over the wall and past the rooted to the spot Brill.

While it was a quality goal, Orient didn't let it deter them and kept on coming and the closest they came to forcing extra time was with 70 played.

Joe Widdowson smashed an effort against the post and the rebounded was going in from Maguire-Drew, but substitute Matt Harrold blocked it on the line by accident.

Edinburgh admitted: "I think the one moment I stood there and thought 'this is not going to be our day' was the one where unfortunately Matty cleared Jordan's effort off the line.

"After that, perhaps you start to think it might not be our day, but on reflection again I am proud of the football club, proud of my players - they have been incredible all season - and the fans again for this occasion and the numbers they brought.

"We accomplished our goal, to get back into the Football League, and this was the next thing, to try and complete the double, but it hasn't worked that way. The players are hurting, but they deserve a lot of credit for the season they have had."

Fylde manager Dave Challinor was pleased to see his team enjoy the chance to play at Wembley this time after suffering a 3-0 loss to Salford City the previous weekend.

He also praised the thousands of Orient fans in attendance for helping add to the day under the arch at the national stadium.

Challinor said: "It was a strange atmosphere for the play-off final with the game turning around so quickly and only having nine thousand in such a massive venue.

"I knew the atmosphere for the FA Trophy final would be amazing. The Leyton Orient fans are brilliant, we went there in the league and they were fantastic and I also think the fans make the environment.

"For us, to have our four to five thousand here against them was brilliant and there was always going to be disappointment, but the big thing for us was our fans enjoyed it and had a great day and something to take home as an achievement for the season."

