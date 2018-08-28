Head coach concedes O’s were not good enough in both boxes

Dan Happe flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient at a corner ahead of Ebbsfleet United forward Danny Kedwell

The former Gillingham manager was frustrated with Leyton Orient's start away to Ebbsfleet United

Justin Edinburgh admitted Leyton Orient were not good enough in both boxes after a 2-0 loss away to Ebbsfleet United in the National League on Saturday.

Worryingly for O’s, it was the third defeat they suffered from their last five matches in the division, but they still remain top of the table on goal difference.

Jack King opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he lost George Elokobi in the area and Chris Bush’s stunning free kick in the 63rd minute put Fleet in control.

Orient created plenty of chances in Kent, but failed to find the target and it meant they suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.

“Ebbsfleet are a strong side and in really good form, but at times we didn’t compete well enough and credit to Ebbsfleet for getting the three points,” Edinburgh told the official club website.

“The goalkeeper made a good save from Macauley (Bonne). We had the free kick and he made another good save and we had balls into the area and in the second half it looked like we would come back into the game.

“Obviously the free kick rocked us and it made it difficult, but the players went to the end and we had one or two half chances.

“The ball has flashed across the area and the goalkeeper made a good save from Dan Happe and then also Josh Koroma, plus Jamie Turley hit the post with a header, so we went at it, but we weren’t good enough in both boxes.”

Edinburgh saw his team create a plethora of opportunities, but again they had to make up a deficit after a slow start.

During the defeat at Boreham Wood on December 8, Orient fell behind after only four minutes through a Femi Ilesanmi strike.

On that occasion they couldn’t recover and on January 5 a similar start occurred when Salford City found themselves two goals ahead inside eight minutes.

Saturday saw another slow start, this time at Ebbsfleet, and although King didn’t find the net until the 23rd minute, the hosts should have taken the lead through Michael Cheek, but he inexplicably shot wide, albeit off balance, with the goal empty.

When asked about Orient’s start, Edinburgh revealed his disappointment and hinted the staff and players are aware of O’s recent sluggishness at the beginning of games.

He said: “It really summed up our start to the game. We were on the back foot and everything we spoke about we didn’t go out and produce.

“We were hesitant and the inevitable happened. When you are waiting for something to happen, it more than likely goes against you and it did.”