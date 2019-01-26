Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2019

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The defender has played his last game for the club after an incident occurred in the dressing room following the 2-0 loss at Ebbsfleet United

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has confirmed George Elokobi will not play for the National League leaders again.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender was placed on the transfer-list last Monday “following actions that didn’t meet club standards at the league game against Ebbsfleet United.”

Elokobi was substituted in the 67th minute and failed to shake hands with Edinburgh as he left the pitch.

This was only the start, however, as an incident occurred after the full time whistle in the away dressing room at Stonebridge Road.

After this, the club made the ex-Colchester United centre back available for transfer, despite recent injuries to fellow defenders Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta.

Edinburgh said: “There has already been a conclusion – George won’t play for the club again.

“George is not training with us and there doesn’t need to be a conclusion because it has already come to an end.

“It doesn’t need speeding up in any sense because the decision has been made, so that’s the end of it.”

The nature of the incident which occurred following the defeat to Fleet on January 19 means there was only one option for the club and that was to transfer list Elokobi.

He is out of contract in the summer and if he fails to find a new team over the next couple of weeks it seems likely Orient will terminate his contract early.

It is a sad way for Elokobi’s time at the O’s to come to an end, but the defender only has himself to blame.

After signing for the east Londoners in the summer of 2017, he was a regular under old head coach Steve Davis, but suffered a serious hamstring injury in September and didn’t play again that year.

Elokobi returned at the end of January 2018 and forced his way into the Edinburgh’s team, but another fitness issue, this time a thigh problem, saw him miss the last three games of the 2017/18 campaign.

At the beginning of this season he was still first choice for Orient, but a hamstring injury in the second match of the season, at home to Ebbsfleet, saw him ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

When he returned to fitness again in December, he couldn’t displace the outstanding Ekpiteta and it was the beginning of the end.

The only time Elokobi got chances to show his quality occurred in the FA Trophy and he did score in the 4-0 first round win over Beaconsfield Town last month.

Injuries to Coulson and Ekpiteta did seem to open the door for the 32-year-old again, but after a poor showing at Ebbsfleet, his actions following his substitution ensure he will not play for Orient again.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

36 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The defender has played his last game for the club after an incident occurred in the dressing room following the 2-0 loss at Ebbsfleet United

Hamlets earn point off title challengers Hullbridge

Yesterday, 10:54 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Hullbridge Sports 1

Bengal earn away reward at Town despite squandered penalty

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 0 Sporting Bengal United 1

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

Saturday, January 26, 2019 Steve Blowers at Kingsmeadow
AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

The Hammers stage second-half fight-back but it is nowhere near enough against Wimbledon

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Saturday, January 26, 2019 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The National League leaders secured an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Maidstone United

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

Saturday, January 26, 2019 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 3 Maidstone United 0

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

Saturday, January 26, 2019 George Sessions
New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New signing Jamie Turley is set to make his full debut for the O’s

London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

Friday, January 25, 2019 Jacob Ranson
London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions will look to bag their first piece of silverware this campaign as they head into the BBL Cup final this weekend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham have great news on injured player

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Repton's magnificent seven

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Abandonded railway arches could be transformed into community cafes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighter remembered 36 years after Limehouse ship blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

#includeImage($article, 225)

European Medicines Agency in High Court fight with Canary Wharf over Brexit move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Abandonded railway arches could be transformed into community cafes

The railway arches are next to Island Garden station. Pic: Google.

Barts Health NHS Trust urged to do more to tackle race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Hamlets earn point off title challengers Hullbridge

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists