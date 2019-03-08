Search

O's boss full of praise for Challinor and Fylde

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 May 2019

AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient will take on the Coasters in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has praised the work of opposite number Dave Challinor ahead of Sunday's FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde.

The Coasters will still be disappointed after losing 3-0 to Salford City last Saturday in the National League play-off final.

Fylde simply couldn't cope with the Ammies at Wembley, but Edinburgh talked up the job done by the former Tranmere Rovers defender.

Since Challinor took charge of the Lancashire based-club in 2011, he has led them to the Northern Premier League Division One North title, taken them up from the Northern Premier League Premier Division and also won the National League North.

Edinburgh said: "I like Fylde a lot. I like the way Dave sets his team up and he has had a fantastic eight years there.

"They have always been involved in the play-offs or won promotion, so they are a team who know how to win and get success.

"We have had two tough encounters with them and we have watched them, so there will be no stone unturned and it will be about getting mentally and physically in the best condition we can for the cup final."

Orient will be backed by around 25,000 supporters on Sunday and Edinburgh admitted the trip to Wembley is a small consolation for what the fans went through under the previous ownership and for the 2014 League One play-off final.

He is also excited about the prospect of helping the O's win the 'Non-League Double' and in the process become only the fourth club to win the National League/Conference title and the FA Trophy in the same season.

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

"Off the back of what we have achieved, for me it is a little bit of payback for the fans from even before my time," Edinburgh said.

"Since I have been here they have been incredibly supportive to myself, the staff and the team and they have really backed us.

"I think they can go to Wembley with our main objective complete knowing it will be a fantastic day and the role reversal of the last time they were there.

"For me, it is an honour to lead Leyton Orient out in a final knowing we are going for the double. It will be a proud occasion, all my family and friends will be there and we will really look forward to it."

With some players out of contract on June 30, this could be the last time they pull on club colours.

However, Edinburgh is confident captain Jobi McAnuff and Craig Clay will be part of the Orient squad in League Two next season.

"Of course we want to keep Jobi and Craig. We want to keep them all and talks are ongoing," he said.

"We have been mindful of that and we didn't want to disrupt the group or cause any distractions, but it has been going quietly along and hopefully it won't be too long before we get everyone tied down."

