Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:47 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 03 June 2019

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The League Two club confirmed the manager was taken ill unexpectedly this morning

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has been taken to hospital after being taken ill unexpectedly.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon with a short statement requesting the family's privacy is respected.

It read: "Leyton Orient can confirm head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to a local hospital on Monday morning after being taken ill unexpectedly.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time and request that the family's privacy is respected."

You may also want to watch:

Edinburgh played for Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career, winning the 1991 FA Cup and 1999 League Cup with the north Londoners.

An offical Spurs statement read: "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to our former defender Justin Edinburgh after he was taken ill earlier this morning."

Edinburgh led O's to success during the 2018/19 season, winning the National League title and guiding them to the final of the FA Trophy.

Although Orient were unable to complete a rare 'Non-League Double' the priority of the campaign was to secure a return to the Football League and it was achieved with the Londoners becoming league champions for only the third time in their history.

Now the focus is on what they can do in League Two, but the immediate thoughts of everyone connected to the Brisbane Road club will be on Edinburgh returning to full health.

The O's first pre-season game this summer is Saturday, July 6 and the league campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 3.

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

25 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes has joined German Bundesliga side FSV Mainz on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

13:47 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The League Two club confirmed the manager was taken ill unexpectedly this morning

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

10:00 George Sessions
Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

The O's will make the trip up the M11 on July 23 to face the Bostik Premier outfit

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

West Ham United have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper David Martin from Championship outfit Millwall.

Neville: England Women 'anxious' in loss to New Zealand

08:00
England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

England Women head coach Phil Neville felt his players lacked composure and became "anxious" and "desperate" during the shock World Cup warm-up defeat to New Zealand.

Cricket: 'Unlucky' Cook happy to help Essex attack

07:00 Martin Smith
Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Sam Cook must be the unluckiest bowler on the county circuit at the moment.

Cricket: In-form Essex head to Headingley on high

Yesterday, 18:19
Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Essex travel to Headingley to face Yorkshire in fine form and looking to make it a hat-trick of Specsavers County Championship successes after wins over Nottinghamshire and Kent.

FIH Pro League: Netherlands 1 Great Britain 3

Yesterday, 18:12
Great Britain's men in action against the Netherlands (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men jumped from fifth to third in the FIH Pro League with an impressive victory over the Netherlands in Eindhoven on Sunday as Michael Hoare won his 150th international cap.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Appeal after boy, 17, slashed in head in Bethnal Green street fight

The fight took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton’s Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists