O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The League Two club confirmed the manager was taken ill unexpectedly this morning

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has been taken to hospital after being taken ill unexpectedly.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon with a short statement requesting the family's privacy is respected.

It read: "Leyton Orient can confirm head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to a local hospital on Monday morning after being taken ill unexpectedly.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time and request that the family's privacy is respected."

Edinburgh played for Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career, winning the 1991 FA Cup and 1999 League Cup with the north Londoners.

An offical Spurs statement read: "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to our former defender Justin Edinburgh after he was taken ill earlier this morning."

Edinburgh led O's to success during the 2018/19 season, winning the National League title and guiding them to the final of the FA Trophy.

Although Orient were unable to complete a rare 'Non-League Double' the priority of the campaign was to secure a return to the Football League and it was achieved with the Londoners becoming league champions for only the third time in their history.

Now the focus is on what they can do in League Two, but the immediate thoughts of everyone connected to the Brisbane Road club will be on Edinburgh returning to full health.

The O's first pre-season game this summer is Saturday, July 6 and the league campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 3.