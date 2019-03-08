Edinburgh: Orient ready for biggest game of the season

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

The O’s are on the verge of winning just their third ever league title and first since 1970

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient have to handle the pressure one last time in the National League this season on Saturday, but boss Justin Edinburgh knows his resilient players can cope.

The O's will host already-relegated Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium for a 12.30pm kick-off and know even a draw in front of the BT Sport cameras will secure promotion and the title.

Orient could actually lose and still go up because the goal difference the club has over Salford City and Solihull Moors is almost worth a point, but Edinburgh isn't thinking like that.

“We have to be professional. We have to get ready for a game and the biggest game of the season,” he said.

Edinburgh's team will actually be up against one of the form sides in the division in the shape of the Iron.

Since relegation was confirmed, Braintree have played with freedom and won their last three matches against AFC Fylde, Maidstone United and Dagenham & Redbridge.

It shows you it will not be easy for O's, but they can take confidence from the previous meeting between the clubs on September 25.

A Macauley Bonne hat-trick saw Orient cruise to a 5-1 away victory at Cressing Road in front of a massive travelling support.

Throughout the campaign Orient have been backed in great numbers home and away and those supporters have played a part in helping the club get almost across the finish line.

However, playing in front of such a big and loyal following does bring pressure and expectation, but this squad have handled it tremendously.

Edinburgh added: “The group have the required mentality and we have had some difficult times during the season, but there have been reasons behind that.

“We have had injuries and that is where the squad has come to the fore and dealt with it and we have pressure every week, but I have seen it with other teams.

“Luton Town and Wrexham have big followings and when you have a fanbase, it is a different challenge every week, but we are a step closer and we are focused and have to complete what we set out to do.”

Orient's best home attendance this season was 6,937 for the clash with Salford City on January 5 and that unfortunately ended with a 3-0 loss for the east Londoners.

An even bigger crowd is expected on Saturday for what should be a day to savour with the club attempting to win just their third ever league title.

Just over two years since relegation from League Two was confirmed, O's are so close to returning, they can almost touch it, but they have one small hurdle to overcome.