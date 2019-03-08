O’s want to keep hold of current ‘fantastic feeling’

Marvin Ekpiteta scores and runs to celebrate with Leyton Orient team-mate Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Boss Justin Edinburgh discussed his recent switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation which has resulted in six consecutive wins

Justin Edinburgh has urged his Leyton Orient team to remain in their ‘good moment’ for as long as possible.

Rewind back a month and O’s had just lost 1-0 at home to Maidenhead United and a lot of fans were beginning to think the club’s chances of winning the National League title were evaporating.

A switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation during the second half at Brackley Town on February 23 contributed towards an upturn in form though.

Since coming from behind to win 2-1 in the FA Trophy quarter-final tie, Orient have won five more matches to return to the summit and keep on course for a trip to Wembley come May 19.

Edinburgh said: “We are in a very good moment right now and what we can’t do is take anything lightly.

“We have to try and stay in this moment because we are winning games and it is a fantastic feeling.”

O’s have certainly rode their luck at times with some nervy moments in the victories at Havant & Waterlooville and Aldershot Town.

Sometimes you make your own luck though, and Orient have deserved some good fortune given the amount of injuries they have had of late.

Since the start of December; Myles Judd, Charlie Lee, James Dayton, Jobi McAnuff, Craig Clay, Josh Coulson, Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Koroma and Jay Simpson have all been on the sidelines.

Jordan Maguire-Drew is the latest to pick up an injury, a calf problem, but all of these issues have failed to stop Orient winning each of their last six games.

When quizzed about the formation change from his usual 4-4-2, Edinburgh said: “We always look at things.

“And we were in a position in the season where we were not quite getting the results we wanted.

“When that happens, you revert back to getting your best players in the team and this formation allowed us to do that.

“It also gave the players a refocus and the results we have got in the last five-and-a-half games speak for itself.”

The formation is now such a favourite of Edinburgh’s he declined the chance to revert back to a 4-4-2 during Saturday’s game with AFC Telford United.

When Sam Ling complained of a tight hamstring at half time of the FA Trophy semi-final first leg, Orient could have introduced James Dayton or Josh Koroma and lined up with four defenders, four midfielders and two up top.

Instead, Edinburgh brought on Josh Coulson and stuck with three centre backs and simply moved Jamie Turley to right wing-back.

Given the versatile former Notts County defender played a part in Macauley Bonne’s winning goal, it is fair to say sticking with the 3-4-1-2 worked again.

Edinburgh added: “I like the way we are playing and the formation and we have flexibility in that, which showed with ‘Turls’ going right wing-back.”

There is no doubt Orient are back on track now following six straight wins and a lot of that is down to this new system and the kudos should go to O’s head coach and his coaching staff.