Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

PUBLISHED: 18:30 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 25 February 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s head coach often describes his substitutes as more than simply replacements and they showed their worth on Saturday

Leyton Orient were heading for another defeat at the weekend until Justin Edinburgh stepped in and showed why he has had a pretty successful managerial career to date.

FA Trophy holders Brackley Town were 45 minutes away from a big scalp at their St James’ Park home in their quest to keep hold of the silverware they won last May.

However, Edinburgh’s decision to introduce Jordan Maguire-Drew and Matt Harrold, in addition to a formation switch, changed the game.

Josh Coulson’s involvement had been enforced, but his return was also timely as O’s recovered to come from behind and win for the first time since November 17.

Orient have generally gone ahead in their victories this season, yet the 3-1 triumph in the National League over Bromley towards the end of 2018 was a rare occasion where they had to regroup to win after conceding first.

Before Saturday, the success over the Ravens was the only time Edinburgh’s team had come from behind to succeed during the current campaign, but they fortunately did it again in Northamptonshire and it showed real character.

What helped was having two players fit and raring to go from the bench at a time they were needed most.

Maguire-Drew’s directness, which we had only seen in flashes previously, was out in full force and it frightened the Saints.

Harrold, meanwhile, produced the type of display everyone knows he can; where the opposition defenders are bullied, he is a beast in the air and the ball sticks to him.

On top of these substitutions, Edinburgh also changed formation, like he had done in the 1-0 loss to Maidenhead United on February 16, and moved James Brophy to left-back and went to what appeared a 4-3-3 shape.

Eventually it paid off, albeit after Macauley Bonne had missed a spot-kick which had been won by the lively Maguire-Drew.

Brophy made a difference from a deeper position as he set up Harrold for a tap-in – similar to the chance the forward had missed against Maidenhead – to equalise.

Then Maguire-Drew’s wicked corner found Dan Happe at the back post for the young centre back to nod home his first goal for the club in what proved to be the winner.

Finally the goals had arrived for Orient and Edinburgh deserves a lot of praise for his in-game management, but so do the majority of players in the starting XI for stepping it up following a poor first 45.

What is worth pointing out is this is nothing new from O’s manager, but this time the changes he made did pay dividends.

Against Maidenhead he switched his wingers, brought on Maguire-Drew, Harrold and Dale Gorman in quick succession and moved to three at the back.

Yes, it failed to stop Orient losing 1-0 to the Magpies, but Edinburgh had a Plan B on that occasion and always has despite some grumbles from a minority of fans.

The former Newport County manager is generally very proactive rather than reactive and this needs to be remembered in tense times and there will be plenty of them between now and the end of the season!

What hasn’t helped Edinburgh or O’s recently is several key personnel missing which has limited his options from the bench.

He hasn’t been able to introduce many of his ‘game-changers’ but with Josh Koroma and James Dayton nearly fit, in addition to others like Harrold and Maguire-Drew banging on the door, things will look extremely positive again for Orient on that front.

Edinburgh may make more mistakes during the remainder of the campaign, but on the whole he will get a lot more right than wrong and he, along with the squad, need trust at times like this with so much at stake.

O’s are about to get on the type of bumpy ride everyone has longed for – a promotion rollercoaster – and a little bit of faith is required because this group know what they are doing.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach often describes his substitutes as more than simply replacements and they showed their worth on Saturday

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Angelo Ogbonna hails team after coming from behind to beat Fulham

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, the world’s biggest five-a-side tournament, is back for 2019 with the tournament kicking off in Shoreditch next month.

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

13:00 George Sessions
Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be at home on March 16 for the first leg before travelling to Shropshire seven days later for the second leg

Hamlets fall short to the Bloods

Yesterday, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Saffron Walden Town 1

Bengal held to a draw at Stanway Rovers

Yesterday, 12:01 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Stanway Rovers 2 Sporting Bengal United 2

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Saturday, February 23, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FA Trophy quarter-finals: Brackley Town 1 Leyton Orient 2

Team News: Brackley Town vs Leyton Orient

Saturday, February 23, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient centre back Marvin Ekpiteta tackles Hartlepool United's Luke James (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Marvin Ekpiteta will hope to make his first appearance in over a month

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Bengal held to a draw at Stanway Rovers

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Council slams Jihadi bride Shamima Begum’s lawyer over ‘failing to safeguard’ claim

Shamima Begum wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met Police

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists