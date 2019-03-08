O’s don’t need any extra motivation, says Edinburgh

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The National League leaders will attempt to return to winning ways on Saturday when Halifax Town visit E10

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh knows his squad will be raring to go when Halifax Town make the trip to the capital this weekend.

The O’s remain in first position in the National League, but have gone two matches without a win over the last week.

After drawing 0-0 away to Barnet on Saturday, the leaders were handed a painful 2-1 defeat by Bromley on Tuesday night, yet Edinburgh knows his men will bounce back.

“It will absolutely be easy to motivate the players. We spoke in the dressing room after and they spoke amongst themselves,” he said.

“They are disappointed and we have let an opportunity pass us by, but what I would say is remain calm.

“We can only affect the next game which is Halifax at home and we are still a point clear and that is all we have to worry about.”

Following three consecutive away matches, Orient will be back in front of their own supporters this weekend.

It is the first of two home games in a row and Edinburgh wants his players to make the most of playing back at the Breyer Group Stadium where they have won three in a row and not conceded during that time either.

He added: “We have four games at home and two away left and it will be nice to be at home in front of our fans on Saturday.

“We have had three away games so we look forward to getting home and we will look to start another run.”

Marvin Ekpiteta will miss the clash with Halifax after he was sent off in the 47th minute of Tuesday’s defeat.

It meant Orient had to play with a numerical disadvantage for almost the whole half and some will worry it may have a lasting effect.

Edinburgh doesn’t see it this way though, he said: “Tiredness will not be a problem. I back my players and that will not be a problem and it wasn’t against Bromley.

“We haven’t been outrun. Yes they had a couple of chances, but so did we at the end and we have run hard and gave everything.

“We took the game with 10-men to the opposition and perhaps just lacked that killer instinct in the first and second half and that conviction.

“Games are intensifying, the occasions are becoming greater and we play under pressure every week so nothing will change for us.”