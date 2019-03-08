Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:10 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 08 June 2019

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

PA Wire/PA Images

The club again reiterated their request that the privacy of Justin Edinburgh's family is respected

Leyton Orient have provided a slight update on Justin Edinburgh's health, close to a week after he was admitted to hospital.

The club announced on Monday the 49-year-old has fallen ill unexpectedly and a day later thanked the football community for its plethora of well wishes.

Orient also added at the time: "We are supporting the Edinburgh family closely, and the club's medical team is liaising with the specialist staff at the hospital where he is receiving the best possible care."

A new statement from the League Two outfit was published this Saturday morning and they again requested privacy for the family of the former Spurs defender.

"Leyton Orient continues to liaise with the Edinburgh family closely and Justin remains as per the update posted on June 4, 2019," a club statement read.

"We would like to reiterate our request that the privacy of Justin's family is respected at this difficult time. Once again, we'd like to thank the footballing world for their continued support and well wishes."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

New training course to help sports coaches handle mental health issues

13 minutes ago
Two women playing netball (pic Sport England)

With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem each year, 1st4sport, Mind, Sport England and UK Coaching have collaborated to create a new online training course to help.

Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

12:10 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

The club again reiterated their request that the privacy of Justin Edinburgh's family is respected

London clubs Push The Boat Out to get more people into watersports

11:00
Sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to �Push the Boat Out� and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost

Some 10 sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to 'Push the Boat Out' and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost.

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

10:07 Sam Cooper
Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

As England prepare to play Bangladesh in their next World Cup match, Archant reporter Sam Cooper reflects on seeing their previous match

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Germany 4

09:51
Germany celebrate a goal against Great Britain (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's women lost to Germany with just 17.5 seconds left in their latest FIH Pro League match on Friday.

Carr fronts MLB London Series 2019 mini series

Yesterday, 17:05
Comedian Jimmy Carr is fronting an introduction to baseball ahead of the 2019 MLB London Series

Ahead of the Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019, Major League Baseball has unveiled comedian Jimmy Carr as the frontman of a hilarious three-part series to give a taster of what fans can expect.

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Germany 4

Yesterday, 15:57
Adam Dixon on the ball for Great Britain (pic GB Hockey)

Two goals inside the final 10 minutes consigned Great Britain's men to defeat at the hands of Germany in the FIH Pro League.

Dubois wants to shut British rival Gorman up with victory in London later this summer

Yesterday, 13:00 Ned Keating
Daniel Dubois will defend his British heavyweight title against Nathan Gorman on July 13 (pic: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

Unbeaten young British pair due to meet on Frank Warren show at The O2 on July 13

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Son tells of moment he found Brick Lane bagel shop owners dead at family home

Cohen family's Beigel Bake 24-hour shop in Brick Lane, Bethnal Green. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘The kindest person you could ever wish to know’: Dad’s tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

New training course to help sports coaches handle mental health issues

Two women playing netball (pic Sport England)

Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

London clubs Push The Boat Out to get more people into watersports

Sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to �Push the Boat Out� and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Germany 4

Germany celebrate a goal against Great Britain (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists