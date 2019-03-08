Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA). PA Wire/PA Images

The club again reiterated their request that the privacy of Justin Edinburgh's family is respected

Leyton Orient have provided a slight update on Justin Edinburgh's health, close to a week after he was admitted to hospital.

The club announced on Monday the 49-year-old has fallen ill unexpectedly and a day later thanked the football community for its plethora of well wishes.

Orient also added at the time: "We are supporting the Edinburgh family closely, and the club's medical team is liaising with the specialist staff at the hospital where he is receiving the best possible care."

A new statement from the League Two outfit was published this Saturday morning and they again requested privacy for the family of the former Spurs defender.

"Leyton Orient continues to liaise with the Edinburgh family closely and Justin remains as per the update posted on June 4, 2019," a club statement read.

"We would like to reiterate our request that the privacy of Justin's family is respected at this difficult time. Once again, we'd like to thank the footballing world for their continued support and well wishes."