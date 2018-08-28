We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced manager is excited about the O’s new signing and confident he will impress in the capital

Justin Edinburgh doesn’t feel new Leyton Orient signing Jordan Maguire-Drew has anything to prove against old club Wrexham this weekend.

The 21-year-old completed a permanent move to the O’s at the start of this month for an undisclosed fee from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Maguire-Drew was on loan at Wrexham during the first half of the season and scored three times in 17 outings, but was recalled in December.

He has since moved to the capital and could make his full debut at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in the FA Trophy second round.

“I am sure Wrexham are quite clear of what he is about,” Edinburgh said.

“Jordan was up there for a few months and did well, so I don’t think he needs to show anyone what he is capable of on Saturday. We know what he is capable of and he knows.”

The signing is an exciting one, although last weekend was not an ideal match for the wide-man to make his debut in from the substitutes bench.

Orient were trailing by two goals to Salford City and even though Maguire-Drew showed glimpses of his potential, he will need time.

His contract length, a two-a-half-year deal, suggests that is something O’s will give him and if he can rediscover the form he showed at Dagenham & Redbridge, he will be a big hit with the supporters.

While at Daggers, Maguire-Drew was involved in 31 goals during the 2016/17 season in the league and Edinburgh is sure he will benefit from now having a settled home.

“The big thing for Jordan is to come here permanently. He knows this is his club now and he knows this is where his work will be done over the next couple of years and that’s important to him,” said Orient’s manager.

“He had loans, but always on the say so of going back to Brighton and now he knows where he is at. I think he can attach himself to this club, look to play regularly and that will be a big thing for him.”

Edinburgh continued: “The only way we will get to where we want to get to is by having competition for places.

“We lost ‘Dayts’ (James Dayton to injury) and it was a massive blow to us and we needed competition in that area and we have now got that with Jordan’s signing.”