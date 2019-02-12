Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:32 16 February 2019

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s head coach offered his views following the 1-0 loss to Maidenhead United

Justin Edinburgh conceded Leyton Orient didn’t show enough quality to get back into the National League match with Maidenhead United this afternoon.

The O’s suffered a shock one-goal loss to the Magpies with Adrian Clifton scoring the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

Orient players appealed for offside, but the goal was awarded and according to the boss rightly so.

Edinburgh said: “Was it offside? No, and I didn’t see any big decisions for the referee (Simon Mather).

“I thought he referred the game well. I think he did as much as he could to keep the game flowing, he added sufficient time on – eight minutes overall – so I thought he stood strong.

“We can’t look at anyone else apart from ourselves today. We have come up short and we didn’t impose ourselves how we should have in the second half.

“And when we gave the goal away, it made it an uphill task and we had a go, but we didn’t show enough quality or play the way we had set up to do all week.”

There was plenty of expectation ahead of kick-off with Jay Simpson including in the starting team and while he showed flashes, O’s struggled to get him into the game.

He had an excellent chance before half time, but fired straight at Carl Pentney and the hosts failed to create enough to earn reward.

It wasn’t until the 89th minute when they produced another genuine clear-cut opening, but Matt Harrold scooped over Craig Clay’s cross from four-yards under pressure from a Magpies defender.

“We have waited a while for Jay and we’ve secured a good player, but it doesn’t change our focus and mindset of any game we play,” Edinburgh said.

“I understand the euphoria around Jay signing, but it didn’t make it any easier or any tougher. It was a game we set out to win and after the first half showing I thought we would win, but we came up short in the second half.”

Orient have dropped to third in the table on 61 points, but with a game in hand on the current leaders Solihull Moors, who have 64 points.

Latest East London Sports News

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

18:32 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach offered his views following the 1-0 loss to Maidenhead United

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

17:06 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 0 Maidenhead United 1

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

12:37
Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain’s men were defeated 2-0 by Australia while the GB women fell to a 3-0 loss in the latest FIH Pro League double header in Perth.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

10:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson set to make second debut for O’s and 100th appearance for the club

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Wesst Ham United can enjoy having a Saturday off this weekend with no game scheduled for the east Londoners following their early exit from the FA Cup.

Hamlets boss Ashanike looks forward to facing old club under lights on Friday night

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is looking forward to coming up against his former club Ilford under the Friday night lights.

Maguire-Drew wants winners’ medal come end of the season

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace praised the professionalism of players like Harrold and Lawless

Wapping men stay top as women endure mixed weekend

Thu, 18:00
The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A round-up of the latest results from match involved Wapping Hockey Club teams

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ogie and others pushing senior players in O’s first-team

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists