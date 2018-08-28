Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

PUBLISHED: 18:45 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 26 January 2019

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The National League leaders secured an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Maidstone United

Justin Edinburgh felt Leyton Orient looked back to their old self at times during the 3-0 win at home to Maidstone United in the National League this afternoon.

The O’s secured their first victory in the division since January 1 with winger Jordan Maguire-Drew scoring his opening goal for the club and Macauley Bonne netting a second-half brace.

Orient extended their lead at the top to three points and put a testing January behind them with a mature display.

“It was a good win off the back of a really good week on the training ground. We had to rekindle the confidence within the group and we got the reaction we all wanted and the one we expected, so it was a pleasing end to a good week,” Edinburgh said.

“We were starting to get a foothold in the game (before Orient’s second) and looking like our old self and that pleased me.

“There were big plus today. We had our captain (Jobi McAnuff) back and he assures the group and you can’t replace that and the energy and the force of Craig Clay was a big boost.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t all positive for Orient as Josh Koroma picked up a hamstring injury and needed to be replaced in the 49th minute.

Edinburgh conceded the best O’s can hope for is probably the young attacker missing a couple of weeks.

He added: “It is a hamstring injury. We are not sure of the extent. We will know more over the next couple of days, but standing here now I think we will probably miss him for a couple of weeks. I’d guess that is the best we could hope for.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

25 minutes ago George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The National League leaders secured an ultimately comfortable 3-0 win over Maidstone United

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

17:00 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 3 Maidstone United 0

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

09:00 George Sessions
New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New signing Jamie Turley is set to make his full debut for the O’s

London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions will look to bag their first piece of silverware this campaign as they head into the BBL Cup final this weekend.

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

West Ham United will hope to avoid becoming victims of an FA Cup shock when they visit Sky Bet League One strugglers Wimbledon in the fourth round on Saturday.

Boss Gazi wants Sporting Bengal United to respond at Woodford Town

Yesterday, 10:00
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi is keen for his side to respond when they take on Woodford Town this weekend.

West Ham eye FA Cup progress as Fredericks looks for a start

Yesterday, 09:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini must strike the right balanace in team selection

Still set for managerial return away to O’s

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

The 68-year-old, born in east London, will go head-to-head with Justin Edinburgh’s on Saturday after leaving Barnet this week

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Head coach concedes O’s were not good enough in both boxes

Dan Happe flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient at a corner ahead of Ebbsfleet United forward Danny Kedwell (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient prepare for battle with struggling Stones

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate despite the close proximity of Ebbsfleet United's Jack Payne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

The gated door to the first-floor flat in Alliston House. Picture: Mike Brooke

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Investors in People’ award for Tower Hamlets Council after ridding itself of corruption

Chief executive Will Tuckley who got Tower Hamlets Council out of the doldrums of curruption. Picture: Mike Brooke

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Hopefully mild

Tthe London skyline, Picture: Chris Radburn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists