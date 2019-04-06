Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 April 2019

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The forward returned from a three-game ban to score his sixth goal of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh insisted he knew Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold would be ready to make an impact in the National League title race despite his recent red card.

The experienced forward missed games with AFC Fylde, Barnet and Bromley after being sent off in the 2-1 victory at AFC Telford United in the FA Trophy semi-final second leg.

Before Harrold received his marching orders in what appeared harsh fashion, he had scored his third goal in the competition to put O’s on their way to Wembley.

Upon returning to selection, Edinburgh had no doubts about the 34-year-old and putting him on the bench for the visit of Halifax Town on Saturday provided decisive with the substitute scoring in the 94th minute to snatch a point in the 2-2 draw.

“Matt come into this game off the back of a three-match suspension, but prior to that he was in his best form for a period,” Orient’s manager said.

“He was disappointed with the red, but I knew he would be ready and when you throw people on you hope they have an impact and all three did.”

While it was Harrold who scored the goal, fellow substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew produced the cross into the area and James Dayton, who also come on, saw his shot blocked before the ball came to the O’s striker.

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

In the end a point for Orient felt pivotal considering they went two goals down in the first half.

Poor defending all-round, although especially from Josh Coulson, saw Manny Duku head home the opener for Halifax from close range in the ninth minute.

It was 2-0 in the first minute of time added on at the end of the first 45 when Joe Widdowson was unable to win the ball off Devante Rodney and the Shaymen attacker curled into the corner.

Fortunately O’s produced a response virtually immediately with Josh Koroma rifling home from the edge of the area with almost the last kick of the half.

Orient then peppered the Halifax goal throughout the second period and eventually got reward in the fourth minute of stoppage time thanks to super-sub Harrold.

It was a fourth goal of 2019 for the former Crawley Town forward and it is fair to say he has probably been the club’s most productive striker this year.

Macauley Bonne had a stunning first half to the season, but has only found the net five times since January 1.

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts to get beyond Halifax Town's Joe Skarz (left) and Josh Staunton (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts to get beyond Halifax Town's Joe Skarz (left) and Josh Staunton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Koroma, meanwhile, has been out injured for a lengthy period of time, though is back and firing again now while Jay Simpson has yet to show his true quality since his February arrival.

Edinburgh said: “You are not going to go through your whole career scoring endless goals week in, week out, so this is a period, but Macauley contributes in different ways.”

After failing to win their last three matches, Orient will be desperate to pick up three points on Tuesday when Eastleigh visit E10.

It will not be easy for O’s against a side currently seeking a play-off spot, but Edinburgh is confident.

“These are exciting times and nervy times, but I back this group and I think it has shown in their end to the Halifax game,” he said.

“We always have pressure so I disagree the pressure will be on against Eastleigh. If you play at this stadium for Orient and you are in this league, everyone expects us to win every week.

“Everyone expected us to get promotion in the first season, but it doesn’t always happen. At Leyton Orient we play under pressure week in, week out whether we are at home or away.

“We take the biggest number of supporters away so we are under pressure every week and Tuesday will be no different.”

A boost for Orient would be the return of captain Jobi McAnuff, who has been out with a groin injury picked up in the 0-0 at Barnet.

He missed the Bromley defeat and Saturday’s draw, but Edinburgh revealed: “Jobi’s groin is getting better.

“We have to be mindful of how many games he has played and if we get him back we want to keep him back. We will assess him for Tuesday and hopefully he will be available.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

28 minutes ago George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The forward returned from a three-game ban to score his sixth goal of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday

Cricket: Essex need ‘monster effort’ says Bopara

07:44 Alex Smith
Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex need a ‘monster effort’ to avoid defeat against Hampshire according to Ravi Bopara.

Cricket: Essex suffer at hands of Edwards

Yesterday, 18:49 Alex Smith
Essex's Ravi Bopara in action

Hampshire fast bowler Fidel Edwards blitzed through Essex with a five-wicket haul as Sir Alastair Cook fell twice in a day on his return to the Specsavers County Championship.

Bengal fall to defeat in Southend

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 3 Sporting Bengal United 1

Tower Hamlets make it back to back league victories

Yesterday, 12:50 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 1 Tower Hamlets 3

Hockey: Argentina 1 Great Britain 5

Yesterday, 08:53
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain’s men earned a superb win away to Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Saturday evening.

Cricket: Essex on back foot at Hampshire

Yesterday, 08:11
Essex celebrate taking the wicket of Hampshire's Aiden Markram during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Essex bowler Matt Quinn admitted it had been another tough day at Hampshire as the 2017 champions closed 500 runs behind their hosts.

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Saturday, April 6, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s dropped to second, but managed to fight back from two goals down to claim a point at home to Halifax Town

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex need ‘monster effort’ says Bopara

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Argentina 1 Great Britain 5

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Jailed: Brothers who left man with punctured lung after racially motivated attack

Robert Hansen, left, and Ronnie Hansen have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Lady Daphne at 96 to make a dash for it on the Thames under Tower Bridge

Last working sail barge moored at St Katharine's by Tower Bridge... Picture source: James Kent

Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex need ‘monster effort’ says Bopara

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cricket: Essex suffer at hands of Edwards

Essex's Ravi Bopara in action

Bengal fall to defeat in Southend

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists