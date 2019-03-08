Search

Orient turn focus to making history with title and trophy double on cards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2019

Leyton Orient director Matt Porter celebrates with Justin Edinburgh after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient director Matt Porter celebrates with Justin Edinburgh after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's will aim to achieve a feat not replicated since 1993 when they walk out at Wembley on Sunday week

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is looking forward to a massive day out at Wembley and is hopeful his team can win a rare 'Non-League Double' on May 19.

Only three teams have won the FA Trophy and the National League/Conference title and the last was Wycombe Wanderers back in 1993.

Wealdstone, Colchester United and the Chairboys have achieved the feat and the O's will hope to follow in their footsteps.

Edinburgh said: "We're looking forward to Wembley and it is a good wait because the players get time to make sure they embrace and enjoy winning the title and then we can get back to a massive day for the club.

"I know we have sold in excess of twenty thousand tickets and I'm sure there will be more because we are going for the double and what an amazing feat it would be for this group."

Questions have been asked of this group from the minute they were put together, but they have found the answers and Sunday week at Wembley is the perfect finale to a wonderful season.

It will be the last time some pull on Orient colours again, with a few expected to move on this summer.

Yet their contribution will never be forgotten and Edinburgh is confident the scenes witnessed at home to Braintree Town can be more frequent.

He added: "This needs to be just the start. We can't rest and we can't stand still. We've got to try to progress and move forward and there's a lot of planning to be done and we've done quite a bit of that.

"There are some players to try and keep at this club, but I think with where we are, we shouldn't have any difficulty in keeping those players."

Everything appears in place for Orient to be more than competitive in a division where several sides have done well after going up from the National League.

With O's owners Nigel Travis and Kent Teague having the best interests of the fans at heart, the club have returned to the Football League stronger than ever before.

"Certainly off the pitch, I think there has been some incredible foundations put in place by some very important people," head coach Edinburgh said.

"My players, staff and everyone connected staff-wise have done a fantastic job, but I think this title win is about one set of supporters and that's Leyton Orient. They deserve it."

