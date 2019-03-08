Search

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

PUBLISHED: 09:30 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 04 June 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Leyton Orient squad and former colleagues of Justin Edinburgh showed support for the O's head coach on social media

Various members of the Leyton Orient squad showed support for head coach Justin Edinburgh on Monday night by tweeting good luck messages to the O's boss.

The 49-year-old was admitted to hospital at the start of this week after being taken ill unexpectedly, the League Two club confirmed.

Immediately teams from across England sent well wishes and the Orient players did similar later in the day on Monday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the boss and his family tonight," Macauley Bonne said.

"You've been a guiding light for us all at Orient, so it's our time to guide you. We're all waiting for positive news!"

Captain Jobi McAnuff added: "Get well soon gaffer. Sending my love to Charlie Edinburgh (Justin's son) and the rest of the family."

Josh Coulson said: "Get well soon gaffer. Charlie Edinburgh, love to you all my man."

Goalkeeper Sam Sargeant, 21, noted: "Thoughts and prayers go out to this man (Edinburgh) and his family, praying for a speedy recovery gaffer."

Marvin Ekpiteta added: "Get well soon gaffer, we're all praying for you."

Fellow centre back Dan Happe tweeted: "Praying for a speedy recovery. Send my love to the family, Charlie Edinburgh."

"Thinking of the gaffer and the whole Edinburgh family," Jamie Turley said. "We are all behind you and sending positive thoughts and prays."

Attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew added: "Praying for a speedy recovery gaffer."

James Brophy said: "Wishing our gaffer a speedy recovery and well recovery. All my love to the Edinburgh family at this time."

"Speedy recovery gaffer, we're all with out," Dale Gorman said while forward James Alabi commented: "Come on gaffer, you got this!"

Youngster Josh Koroma, who has flourished since Edinburgh took over on November 29 2017, added: "Speedy recovery gaffer.

"You've done so much for me, prayers go out to you and your family."

Orient's former Professional Development Phase Lead Coach, Pete Gill, commented: "Wishing Justin a speedy recovery. Get well soon gaffer."

Edinburgh's former team-mate at Spurs, Micky Hazard, said: "I want to send best wishes to my good friend Justin Edinburgh.

"A top man and a Spurs legend, with you all the way Justin."

Everyone at London Archant sends best wishes to Justin Edinburgh and his family. Get well soon.

10 minutes ago George Sessions
