Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient’s form since the Boxing Day loss at Dagenham & Redbridge has been below-par

The National League had a third new leader in the space of a week on Tuesday night when Wrexham took over at the top from Solihull Moors and there is no doubt now is when the pressure increases on everyone involved in the title race.

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh gave eight-placed Eastleigh a namecheck when looking at the clubs battling to reach the Football League after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Maidenhead United.

For O’s, they have gone from leading for almost three months to third spot, but there is plenty of football still to be played.

While tension is rising for those in the mix, this is a new feeling for some members in the Orient squad and even the club’s most influential players.

Edinburgh explained: “The key is remaining calm, not overthinking or overanalysing and trying to keep the players calm.

“It is a natural thing – people will get nervous and they will get anxious and as much as this is a big club, only two or three of the players in our dressing room have been here before.

“Sam Ling hasn’t it, Dan Happe? No, and the top goalscorer of the league Macauley Bonne hasn’t either. He has scored 50-odd goals, but he hasn’t been in this position, so it is about not losing focus or looking ahead.

“It is staying in the moment and the game we are in. We started well, but second half we certainly didn’t do enough to win.”

After being so consistent during the first half of the season, Orient have struggled to match those heights of late.

However, it is not all doom and gloom and Edinburgh remains confident he can pick the group up and get them back on track.

“There will be disappointment and rightly so and everyone is entitled to feel that way,” Edinburgh said, after last weekend’s defeat.

“We as a group go away extremely disappointed and I know the fans will and they are entitled to feel that way, but for me I have to quickly pick the group up.

“We need to reflect on it and understand it and try to not become too anxious here at home and keep doing what we have been doing for the majority of the season.”

O’s are in a fantastic position and with injured players soon to return, it will give them a much-needed lift and now is not the time for anyone to panic.

A reason behind Orient’s success has been the competition for places created all over the squad.

Recently this has been lost with injuries affecting every position, but with everyone in the group almost fit and raring to go again, it should push Edinburgh’s team on to find a second wind.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient’s form since the Boxing Day loss at Dagenham & Redbridge has been below-par

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

12:00 Rory Dollard
England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

England get one-day series against West Indies underway in Barbados today

Hockey: Wapping put Saffron Walden to the sword

Yesterday, 17:00
Wapping's men attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s men romped to an 11-0 win over bottom club Saffron Walden in their East League Premier A clash at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

East London continue their promotion bid as they make it five consecutive victories

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
East London in action against Canvey Island (Pic: Steve Dutton)

East London moved up to second in London Three Essex division with a convincing 53-17 win over Canvey Island on Saturday.

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike says Ilford win was special

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets boss AJ Ashanike described his side’s 2-1 win over his former club Ilford as a special one.

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 32-year-old discussed the need for O’s to get back on a consistent run of form in the National League

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

Yesterday, 09:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
WHUISA event poster

East Ham Working Men’s Club the venue for special Hammers event next week

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Mon, 15:00 George Sessions
Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The experienced boss reflected on the win away to the National League title-chasers

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike says Ilford win was special

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Parties clash over cuts threat to Tower Hamlets’ community language service

Mayor John Biggs accused Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats of 'cynical scaremongering' following comments by Shadwell ward councillor, Rabina Khan, that charging fees for a language service would lead to it closing. Picture: MIKE BROOKE/RABINA KHAN

Canary Wharf wins High Court battle over lease with the EU’s European Medicines Agency

Canary Wharf has won a High Court battle with the European Medicines Agency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green IS teen stripped of British citizenship might ask to become a Dutch national

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists