Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Charlie Edinburgh is taking part in the London Marathon to raise funds for Epilepsy Society

Justin Edinburgh may have a sore head today, but he will be out and about watching his son Charlie take part in the London Marathon.

The Leyton Orient head coach guided the O's back to the Football League with a 0-0 draw at home to Braintree Town on Saturday.

It sparked wonderful scenes in E10 with over eight thousand supporters in attendance to watch the club win the National League title.

Edinburgh had hoped to join his son Charlie in completing the 26.2 mile event for the charity Epilepsy Society, but was unable to in the end.

He explained: “Unfortunately I had to pull out of the London Marathon. I have a serious knee injury I have picked up so I am disappointed with that.

“I have had to leave it all to my son and I know I will be very emotional when I see him running and good luck to him because I know he will smash it.”

Charlie Edinburgh has already hit his initial target of four thousand pounds, but more donations can be made.

The reason he is raising funds for Epilepsy Society is because he has suffered with benign rolandic epilepsy from a young age.

It is a charity close to the heart of the Orient manager and he will be in the centre of London today watching his son complete the gruelling course.

“The Epilepsy Society is a charity close to us. Unfortunately my son suffered with it for a period of time and I know what people go through and endure as a family and for the individual,” Edinburgh added.

“It is very close to our hearts, he has raised over four thousand pounds which is an incredible achievement and it will be an even bigger achievement when he finishes the London Marathon.”

