O's head coach knew last season he had special group

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 May 2019

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The manager discussed the two stand-out games for him this season and when he realised his Orient squad could be National League champions

Leyton Orient players and staff celebrate in the dressing room after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient players and staff celebrate in the dressing room after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh knew he had a really special group of players after Leyton Orient's final game of the 2017/18 season.

The O's made the long journey up to Gateshead with nothing to play for in the National League, but they still finished with a fine 3-1 victory.

Goals by Macauley Bonne, Jobi McAnuff and Josh Koroma gave them all three points and the title bid was already underway.

When asked about the moment he felt this squad was able to win promotion, Edinburgh replied: “I knew before this season. It was last season when we went away to Gateshead on the last day.

“I didn't have to do any team talk because the focus and the determination of the players was to not only see the game out, but to go on and win convincingly. I knew then I had a special group.

“From there, I think we had a fantastic pre-season and there weren't a lot of changes with the squad personnel and we had good continuity.”

Orient's final points tally was 89 which was three points ahead of Solihull Moors and four more than Salford City, who appeared O's main title rivals before a ball had been kicked this season.

As it was, the 1-1 draw away to the Ammies on the opening day of the campaign was crucial with a late own-goal earning O's what would be a precious point.

It was a trait Edinburgh's men would show throughout the term with late goals earning draws at Gateshead in August and Halifax Town in September.

Two goals in the final minutes at Wrexham saw Orient slay the Dragons 2-0 towards the end of November and the late drama next occurred during February in the FA Trophy.

Dan Happe netted to inspire a 2-1 win at Brackley Town which was the start of an eight-match winning streak in all competitions for O's.

Another crucial late goal came from Matt Harrold in April when Orient fought back from two down to draw 2-2 with Halifax.

Edinburgh added: “The two stand-out games of this season would be the two Halifax games. We were on an unbeaten run and we looked like we were going to lose it up there and we scored in the stoppage time.

“Then we had the precious point at home when it was a game everyone expected us to go and win 3-0 or 4-0 and all of a sudden we found ourselves down.

“But credit to Matty. He came up with a great goal at the end and James Alabi did the same up in Halifax and that's why I speak about the squad. It's been about all 23 to 24 players in the squad.”

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

07:51 Martin Smith
Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Three years ago this week, an 18-year-old Aaron Beard introduced himself to the Essex cricket public by taking wickets with his fourth and ninth deliveries in the tourist match against Sri Lanka.

Pride intact for 'sick' Rafferty

Yesterday, 16:23
Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Sickness prematurely ended Claire Rafferty’s SSE Women’s FA Cup Final, but pride remained in abundance despite West Ham’s Wembley defeat.

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

Yesterday, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers full-back Fredericks has learned so much from Zabaleta

O's to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Justin Edinburgh’s team will take on Premier League 2 Division Two side Aston Villa under-23s in a friendly on Friday night

West Ham find it three and easy in last home game

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Arthur Masuaku during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

‘Arnie’ finds his enthusiasm and finishing for the Hammers at long last

Cricket: Bell-Drummond ton sends Essex to defeat

Sunday, May 5, 2019 Mark Pennell
Sir Alastair Cook of Essex prepares to sweep the ball during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit an unbeaten 120 to help steer Kent to Royal London One-Day Cup victory as Spitfires downed the Essex Eagles by six wickets in Beckenham.

SSE Women's FA Cup Final: West Ham's Beard 'so proud'

Sunday, May 5, 2019 Lee Power
West Ham manager Matt Beard consoles his players after the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

West Ham Women’s manager Matt Beard was ‘so proud’ after SSE FA Cup Final defeat against Manchester City at Wembley in a ‘game of two halves’.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Most read sport

O's to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Lifetime achievement award for Hearn

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)

Golden weekend as Sharks duo Lucas and Ivy storm to claim six of best

Bethnal Green Sharks young swimmers

The hard work was worth it, admits champion Edinburgh

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019
