Orient boss talks up commitment of the squad players

Alex Lawless looks to win the ball back for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s are on the cusp of promotion and head coach Justin Edinburgh hailed people like Alex Lawless and James Alabi

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi celebrates after an own-goal earns a dramatic point at Salford City on the opening day of the season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient forward James Alabi celebrates after an own-goal earns a dramatic point at Salford City on the opening day of the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh has praised the character of Leyton Orient's squad ahead of what could be a day to remember for the club on Saturday.

The O's will entertain Braintree Town live on BT Sport knowing a point will secure the National League title, although their superior goal difference over Salford City and Solihull Moors means even a defeat may not stop them from winning promotion.

A ticket to the final game of the season is the hottest in town, but Edinburgh is fully focused on the job at hand.

He will select his best starting XI for the match and hope they can end a phenomenal campaign with a bang.

Plenty of players who have been decisive at times will be on the sidelines – the likes of Alex Lawless, Dale Gorman and James Alabi – but for Edinburgh, the contribution made by them has not gone unnoticed.

He said: “There have been times when we have looked down and out. I say it every week, but there are big expectations at this football club and every week is a cup final.

“We have had to deal with it whether it be at Salford, Maidenhead United, Maidstone United or Braintree.

“Questions have been asked, but the group have been top class and from the day I took over.

“We have not had a lot of change. We have added one or two and always looked, but the ones we have added have improved the squad and it has been about the whole squad.

“Players were at Solihull who have not been involved recently, but they are so important and key in the dressing room when things have been difficult.

“We have made them travel all over the country and they have not been involved, so people like Lawless and Alabi and the others have been magnificent.”

Summer recruit Alabi has struggled at Orient, but how important is the goal he scored away to Halifax Town on September 8?

Meanwhile Lawless has been a reliable member of the squad for two years and when called upon has rarely let O's down.

Gorman, like Alabi, has failed to show his true quality since joining from Stevenage, but has played a role in the FA Trophy run to Wembley Stadium and was a key part of Orient's success in November.

They are not household names like Macauley Bonne, Craig Clay or Jobi McAnuff, but Edinburgh certainly values their contribution.