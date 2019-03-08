Orient boss Edinburgh looking forward to ‘fantastic’ second leg

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans

The O’s head coach reflected on today’s 1-0 win over AFC Telford United and also revealed Josh Koroma is unlikely to feature for England C on Tuesday

Justin Edinburgh was pleased Leyton Orient took a step closer to reaching Wembley today by defeating AFC Telford United by a narrow 1-0 score in the FA Trophy semi-final first leg in E10.

While the O’s will take an advantage to Shropshire on March 23, the National League North club will feel they have a chance too.

The difference in the first leg was Macauley Bonne, who forget about two bad first-half misses to grab the winner with 54 on the clock.

Orient’s largely good day was capped off with Josh Koroma making his return from a hamstring injury and results in the National League ensuring the east Londoners are still at the summit.

Edinburgh said: “We knew unless there was a real big swing for Solihull Moors (at home to Braintree Town) we would still be top, but we can only concentrate on what we do.

“We have taken care of the first leg and Telford, rightly so, will feel they are still in it and it does set it up for a very exciting second leg.”

Makeshift right wing-back Jamie Turley played his part in the winner with his cross headed down by Matt Harrold for Bonne to score on the turn from eight-yards.

After doing a good job in the first 45 as part of Orient’s back three, the former Notts County defender impressed in a different position after half time.

“Jamie rightly picked up the man of the match award,” Edinburgh said. “It is probably where my most difficult position is at the moment – the three centre backs position.

“We pushed Jamie to wing-back and he was certainly effective and I thought he had a very good game.”

Orient were without Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf), Charlie Lee (knee), Myles Judd and Jay Simpson (both hamstring) for the clash with the Bucks.

“Jay will train in the middle part of next week, so I imagine he will be okay for the next Trophy game,” Edinburgh added.

“Charlie’s injury is taking a little bit longer. We have to be mindful he has played a few games this season where it hasn’t been quite right, so we need to make sure he is 100 per cent when he does come back, but I don’t envisage it being too long.”

Edinburgh also confirmed Maguire-Drew will be out for “three-to-four weeks” and revealed Koroma is unlikely to link up with the England C squad.

He was called up by Paul Fairclough along with team-mate Marvin Ekpiteta, but the duo could miss Tuesday’s clash at Salford City’s Moor Lane.

Should that be the case, Orient will almost certainly have one player representing them in the international against Wales C.

“We will probably pull Josh out of the squad because I don’t think he is fit enough to go and we’ve spoken to England on that front,” Edinburgh said.

“Josh won’t go, which led to Jordan getting a call-up, but unfortunately he can’t go and we’ll have to look at Marvin now because he rolled his ankle.

“If Marvin’s good to go he will go, but if not they have a ready-made replacement to step up in Dan Happe if needed.”

Edinburgh concluded: “What we look forward to is the midweek rest and the chance for the players to rest and get ready for next week which will be a fantastic game.”