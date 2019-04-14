Search

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 April 2019

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The first-team may be involved in an intense battle for the National League title, but O’s head coach is still keeping tabs on those away from the club

Justin Edinburgh's main focus right now is on guiding Leyton Orient to the National League title, but that does not mean Ruel Sotiriou, Hector Kyprianou, Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata are far from his mind.

The four youngsters are currently out plying their trade further down the non-league pyramid improving their development on loan.

Each has improved during the season with Sotiriou and Kyprianou now playing for Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League South and Janata and Ogie with Bishop's Stortford in the Bostik Premier.

Despite having his eyes firmly on this season, Edinburgh is looking forward to the aforementioned four players returning to Orient in the summer ready to make their mark ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

He said: “The club are renowned for bringing young players through and I am all for it. If you are good enough I will play you and I have shown that.

“Those young players have gone away and all of them have really progressed well during their loans and that is the benefit of it.

“Hector has gone from the Ryman (Bostik) Prem to the Conference South (National League South) and Ruel is the same.

“Arthur has gone from the Ryman (Bostik) North to the Ryman (Bostik) Prem, so that shows me what them boys are capable of.

“They will all come back for pre-season with this group a lot better players than they were before those loans.”

Janata and Ogie have really impressed at Stortford over the last month and together they have helped the Blues register four clear from their last five games.

Young defender Ogie netted his first career goal during Saturday's 3-0 home win over Worthing and has kicked on since his international clearance fiasco was sorted.

Despite Orient's best efforts, they were made to wait months before the Republic of Ireland teenager could start playing for the O's.

After making his first-team debut in the FA Trophy, Ogie has caught the eye playing under ex-Orient forward Jamie Cureton at Stortford.

Edinburgh added: “We had certain factors regarding Shadrach in terms of getting his international clearance, but we have that now and he is getting game time.

“He is another one, like Ruel, Hector and Arthur, who I would never be frightened of calling upon if needed.”

Not only are Orient gaining the benefit of their young players impressing out on loan, but they can also cast their eye on the brightest prospects in non-league football.

The O's are understood to be one of a number of clubs looking at Hornchurch talent George Saunders, who has impressed in the Bostik Premier this season firstly under Jimmy McFarlane and now Mark Stimson.

