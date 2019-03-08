Edinburgh family express 'sincere gratitude' for support

Charlie Edinburgh shakes hands with Glenn Hoddle during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

A celebration service for the life of Justin Edinburgh took place at Chelmsford Cathedral this morning

Justin Edinburgh's family have issued a statement via The League Managers Association (LMA) thanking everyone who has supported them since the shock death of the legendary Leyton Orient manager on June 8.

The former Spurs defender suffered a cardiac arrest last month and passed away days later, leaving behind his wife Kerri and children Charlie and Cydnie.

A private funeral took place at the start of July and a celebration service occurred this morning at Chelmsford Cathedral with hundreds of people in attendance.

Ex-footballers, current players, managers and various fans of clubs he was associated with turned up to pay respect to him.

A statement on behalf of the Edinburgh family read: "Today at Chelmsford Cathedral, we said goodbye to our beloved Justin, who passed away on 8th June 2019.

"This celebration of Justin's life was exactly as he would have wanted it, surrounded by hundreds of his family, friends, colleagues, former colleagues and fans.

"As a family, and on behalf of Justin, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to a number of individuals who have supported us during the most difficult few weeks of our lives.

"To all at Leyton Orient Football Club, including Nigel Travis, Kent Teague, Martin Ling, Danny Macklin, Matt Porter, Liz Freeman, Elliot Byrne, Alan Comfort and all the staff, players and fans, we thank you for the love you showed Justin during his time as manager and for everything you have done for us as a family since his passing.

"To everyone at Spurs and all of Justin's former clubs, team-mates and the entire football family who have shown such kindness and compassion.

"To Justin's agents, Paul and Kevin Nicholls, who have been amazing. We couldn't have coped without them.

"To Ali Betson and the League Managers Association for their continued support to us as a family and to everyone at the Professional Footballers' Association.

"To Dr Thomas Keeble and the entire team at Basildon Hospital for the fantastic care provided to Justin.

"To Peter Mutch for his highly valued and important guidance.

"To Vicar Rev. Dr Derek Talbot, who conducted Justin's private family funeral in such a sensitive and caring manner.

"And to all of our family and friends who have rallied around and helped throughout an extremely sad and difficult period for us all.

"We have appreciated every gesture of goodwill, every tribute and everyone who touched Justin during his incredible life.

"We hope his legacy will live on through the fond memories of everyone who knew him and that Justin will continue to have a positive impact on people's lives through The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation - a charitable initiative established in his memory.

"With love,

"Kerri, Charlie and Cydnie Edinburgh."