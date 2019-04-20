'Exhausted' Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

The O’s head coach insisted the job is not finished yet, but was pleased to give the fans another day to remember in the National League

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is pleased his squad have taken another massive step towards winning the National League title.

The stalemate with Solihull Moors this afternoon moved O's onto 88 points and Salford City's 1-0 loss at home to AFC Fylde leaves them on 85 with a goal difference of +33 compared to the east Londoners goal difference of +38.

Solihull, meanwhile, are level on points with the Ammies, but with a goal difference of +30 so they are almost certainly out of the equation now.

It leaves the E10 club on the verge of promotion, but Edinburgh is not celebrating promotion just yet.

He said: “I feel exhausted. I didn't enjoy the game. It was enduring, it was tough and we had to battle away, but credit to the players because they came out fighting and delivered a point and a crucial one.

“We said we were focused on what we could control and that was here at Solihull, so we only knew when the fans made us aware of what had happened at Salford.

“It was a big result and it sets us up, but we still need to keep our eye on the prize and we will play another in-form team on Saturday.

“Braintree Town have won three on the bounce, but we have given ourselves a great opportunity and I'm delighted for the supporters and everyone connected to the football club. It has been hard work.”

Orient could lose on Saturday and still go up with Salford set for a tough match away to Hartlepool United and Solihull down the road from O's at Dagenham & Redbridge with both needing big wins to boost their goal difference.

Boss Edinburgh was keen to insist no one at the club will lose focus over the next few days though, ahead of hosting already-relegated Braintree.

The 49-year-old added: “We can't take our eye off it. We have to be focused and we know anything can happen in football.

“We will rest tomorrow and then be back in on Wednesday and we will be totally focused on the final game.”

He continued: “We have a good group and they manage themselves. We have a job to do and I know people will say otherwise, but it is still to play for. We have to get the result that will capture what we want and that promotion prize.”

An away following of 726 was recorded at Damson Park, but it would have been lots more had Solihull given Orient more tickets.

Nevertheless, the O's faithful were loud and got behind the team throughout and even stuck around after full time to wait for their manager to finish his various interviews.

“The fans have been magnificent all year and I am pleased for them, but we still have one more step to do,” Edinburgh said.