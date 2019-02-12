Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 February 2019

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Kevin Lisbie heads towards goal for Leyton Orient against Notts County in League One on February 10 2015 in what would prove to be his last appearance for the O's (pic: Simon O'Connor).Kevin Lisbie heads towards goal for Leyton Orient against Notts County in League One on February 10 2015 in what would prove to be his last appearance for the O's (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient took another step towards reaching the FA Trophy final at Wembley on Saturday and if they do make it there, they could see a familiar face at Non-League Finals Day on May 19.

While the O’s were fighting back from a goal down to see off holders Brackley Town by a 2-1 margin last weekend, one of their former stars was also producing the goods in another tournament.

Kevin Lisbie, who starred for Orient between 2011-15, netted a brace for Cray Valley PM in the last eight of the FA Vase away to Willand Rovers.

It helped the Eltham outfit reach the semi-finals of the competition with a 3-1 win and given the Vase and Trophy finals take place on the same day at the national stadium, a fairytale story is on the horizon.

Should Lisbie’s Cray Valley make it past Canterbury City and O’s get the better of AFC Telford United, Orient fans will be able to watch their old striker at Wembley.

The FA Vase final will kick-off four hours before the FA Trophy final, but supporters can buy tickets for the day, so could watch both if they decide to arrive early enough.

“One of the first things I did when I got in the changing room after the game was to check Orient’s result,” Lisbie revealed.

“I was told the two finals are on the same day, so I looked it up and saw the boys got through and into the semis themselves now.

“I know there is a long, long way to go and we both have to go home and away, but it would be a great occasion if we could both make it there.”

Leyton Orient's Kevin Lisbie reacts after being brought down by Rotherham United's Kari Arnason (out of picture) during the 2014 League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Kevin Lisbie reacts after being brought down by Rotherham United's Kari Arnason (out of picture) during the 2014 League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

For a long period, it seemed Orient would go out of the FA Trophy at the quarter-final stage for the second successive season.

Brackley took the lead after 24 minutes when Lee Ndlouv tapped home from six yards after good work by Matt Lowe.

O’s managed to turn things around in the second half, though, but only after Macauley Bonne saw a penalty saved on 69 minutes.

Matt Harrold levelled from close range five minutes later after James Brophy’s cross.

And Dan Happe then proved the unlikely hero as he headed home Jordan Maguire-Drew’s corner with six minutes left to complete a superb turnaround victory.

Over 150 miles away from Brackley, E10 favourite Lisbie was showing his class once again for the Millers too.

The 40-year-old scored twice for Cray Valley at Willand Rovers to clinch a 3-1 win in the last-eight of the FA Vase in Exeter.

Lisbie said: “It is massive for the club and even for the players to be honest. There are a few players in our team who have played at a decent level, but it felt like a massive result on Saturday and especially going all the way to Devon.

“It was very far and you never know what to expect, but we dug in, the pitch wasn’t the best, yet it was a really good game and a great day.”

Already the former Charlton Athletic and Colchester United ace has been inundated with messages from Orient fans telling him they will watch Cray Valley in the Vase final.

While he is not counting his chickens yet, the Southern Counties East League Premier Division side will hope to get past league rivals Canterbury in the semi-finals.

Lisbie isn’t the only former Football League star in Cray Valley’s ranks with Gavin Tomlin and Anthony Edgar also featuring in Saturday’s win.

Yet for the one-time Jamaica international, who scored 48 goals at Brisbane Road, getting to the FA Vase final would mean that little bit more if his team were to win it and then watch O’s claim silverware in the FA Trophy decider hours later.

“I have had a few direct messages from Orient supporters saying they would watch, but I don’t know how easy it would be for them,” Lisbie added.

“I imagine it would be quite difficult, but maybe a few would and it would be a nice day and be nice for me if a few did come to see us first.

“Obviously we have to get there first, but it would be a great occasion and if both of us could win it, it would be really special.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

19 minutes ago George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

49 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have a mountain to climb at The Etihad tonight

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

Yesterday, 14:00
London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions Ladies suffered a narrow 64-60 defeat against Durham Palatinates on Sunday evening.

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are set to play eight times in March and each game will carry some degree of importance

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Mon, 18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach often describes his substitutes as more than simply replacements and they showed their worth on Saturday

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

Mon, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Angelo Ogbonna hails team after coming from behind to beat Fulham

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Mon, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, the world’s biggest five-a-side tournament, is back for 2019 with the tournament kicking off in Shoreditch next month.

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Mon, 13:00 George Sessions
Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be at home on March 16 for the first leg before travelling to Shropshire seven days later for the second leg

PROMOTED CONTENT

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have a mountain to climb at The Etihad tonight

Others will follow if Bethnal Green IS teen returns, ex-police chief warns

Margaret Davis
Shamima Begum has been stripped of her British citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Floodgates could be opened for Islamic State supporters coming back to the UK if Shamima Begum succeeds in getting back into the country, a former counter-terrorism police chief has warned.

Live

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

19 minutes ago
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

View Live

Breaking news

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

19 minutes ago
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Others will follow if Bethnal Green IS teen returns, ex-police chief warns

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her British citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Diabetes ‘time bomb’ predicted in 2007 has finally gone off, with 17,600 people diagnosed in Tower Hamlets

Diabetes clinic set up at Mile End Hospital in 2007 when 'timebomb' was predicted. Picture: NHS Tower Hamlets

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists