Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lisbie: I don’t want to put pressure on Jay, but he’ll be firing soon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 March 2019

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Jay Simpson’s former strike partner backs the new signing to make his mark at O’s again

Leyton Orient's Kevin Lisbie reacts after being brought down by Rotherham United's Kari Arnason (out of picture) during the 2014 League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Kevin Lisbie reacts after being brought down by Rotherham United's Kari Arnason (out of picture) during the 2014 League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Kevin Lisbie is confident Jay Simpson will help Leyton Orient get over the line and ensure the club seal a return to the Football League at the end of this season.

The experienced forward, who helped Cray Valley PM reach the semi-finals of the FA Vase on Saturday, discussed his old team-mate this week while admitting no one wants to see O’s involved in the play-offs again.

Lisbie played with Simpson during the 2014/15 season in E10 and although he didn’t want to put too much pressure on the 30-year-old, he is sure he will deliver for Orient in their quest to win promotion from the National League.

He said: “They have had a bit of a slip recently, but you are always going to have a little dip and it is just how you react to it.

“I think getting Jay in will be massive for the club and once Jay is fit and raring to go he will be a great addition to the squad.”

There was a moment where Lisbie thought twice about increasing expectation on the former Queens Park Rangers forward during our chat, but after some laughter, he still continued to sing his praises.

While Simpson has failed to get off the mark in his second stint at Orient so far, his friend is sure he will be back in the goals again soon.

“It won’t take Jay long because he is a fit boy, but you can’t recreate games, so he just needs a couple - maybe two or three games - and he’ll be firing,” Lisbie, 40, said.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but once he is firing, with the other strikers we’ve got, I think Orient have a good chance and let’s hope it isn’t the play-offs and we go up straight away.”

Simpson’s second spell in east London is only two games old so it would be harsh to criticise him already.

If he can get firing, as Lisbie expects, it would go a big way to helping Orient return to the current holy grail of the Football League.

O’s are still the favourites to win the title, sitting third in the table with 60 points after 33 games and two in hand over leaders Wrexham.

Yet there is still a big chance it will have to be the play-offs for Justin Edinburgh’s team, but Lisbie would rather they avoided them all together.

He added: “I am sure no one at the club wants play-off – no one in football does – and especially given what happened the last time we were there!

“There is still a bit to go and if the boys can go on a run like they did before, I don’t think the other teams will be able to keep up the pace and for me it is always about what Orient do, rather than the others.

“Hopefully they can find their feet again, go on a nice little run and avoid the play-offs this time.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Lisbie: I don’t want to put pressure on Jay, but he’ll be firing soon

46 minutes ago George Sessions
Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jay Simpson’s former strike partner backs the new signing to make his mark at O’s again

Wapping celebrate 30th birthday and achieving ClubMark status

Yesterday, 17:00
Wapping achieved England Hockey's ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday in February (pic: Wapping HC)

The latest news from Wapping Hockey Club

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Yesterday, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

Hammers youngster Ben Johnson made his debut at reigning champions Manchester City

Copper Box Arena to host Great Britain Fed Cup

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd and GB Fed Cup Captain Anne Keothavong with Clapton Girls Academy students (Pic: LTA)

The LTA has announced that East London is to stage an international team tennis tie for the first ever time.

Ref justice for West Ham as Manchester City take advantage of soft penalty

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (centre right) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre left) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Valiant Hammers are denied after magnificent rearguard action

Regaining consistency the key for Orient according to Edinburgh

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 49-year-old discussed the importance of O’s remaining ‘in the moment’ and focusing on what they do, not their rivals

Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 1 St Margaretsbury 4

Hamlets nab draw with 10 men at Southend

Yesterday, 09:06 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 0 Tower Hamlets 0

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Regaining consistency the key for Orient according to Edinburgh

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Baby was murdered by his father after social workers closed a previous case of abuse involving his family

Mohammed Miah was found guilty of murder and Rebeka Nazmin was found guilty of allowing the death of a child. Picture MET POLICE

Police chief pleads for the community’s help to stop stabbings

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lisbie: I don’t want to put pressure on Jay, but he’ll be firing soon

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bethnal Green ‘Jihadi bride’ Shamima Begum flees Syrian refugee camp after being ‘threatened’

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

Bow and Poplar among 10 busiest postcodes for London’s Air Ambulance

London's Air Ambulance. Picture: Steve Poston

Wapping celebrate 30th birthday and achieving ClubMark status

Wapping achieved England Hockey's ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday in February (pic: Wapping HC)

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists