Search

Advanced search

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:18 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 09 June 2020

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

PA Wire/PA Images

League Two Clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

The division had previously indicated their preference for curtailment but following today’s Extraordinary General Meeting, clubs were required to pass a resolution in accordance with Regulation 9A.

As a result the final League standings have now been confirmed meaning that Swindon Town have been confirmed as champions with Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle securing the second and third automatic promotion places to League One.

Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town will contest the Sky Bet Play-Offs with the following schedule agreed:

1st Legs

Thursday 18th June

Colchester United v Exeter City – 5.15pm

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town – 7.45pm

You may also want to watch:

2nd Legs

Monday 22nd June

Exeter City v Colchester United - 5.15pm

Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town – 8.00pm

Final (Wembley Stadium)

Monday 29th June 7.30pm

Under the proposals agreed by clubs, the 24th-placed club in the League Two table will be relegated to the National League provided the Board receives the necessary assurances that the National League will start Season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play).

Due to ongoing disciplinary matters, the final placings cannot yet be confirmed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

16:00 PA Sport
Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

Former Arsenal and England striker Kelly Smith believes the women’s game has been ‘pushed aside’ after the decision was taken to end the English domestic season.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

15:18 Jacob Ranson
A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

League Two Clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

13:28
A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

English Football League clubs have voted to retain promotion, relegation and the play-offs and to use an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final table if the season is curtailed.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

12:00
Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Sport and exercise drink brand Lucozade Sport has launched a ‘Keep Us Moving’ initiative to support the nation’s fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

RFU chief Sweeney considers switching to summer sport

Yesterday, 16:45 PA Sport
The British & Irish Lions celebrate their series win in Australia (David Davies/PA)

RFU chief Bill Sweeney has pointed to the success of rugby league to show that union could work as a summer sport.

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Former Leyton Orient midfielder Daryl McMahon revealed Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was the reason he ended up at the club.

West Ham extend the loan deal of midfielder Soucek

Yesterday, 14:05 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United have extended the loan deal of midfielder Tomas Soucek until the end of the current season, which is set to be on July 26.

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

Yesterday, 13:05
An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

English Football League clubs will vote on the framework for ending the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, with the bottom two divisions then set to vote on whether to cut the campaign short amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Support the very best of our regional food industry

Sophie Stainthorpe
PHYSICAL WORK: Lucy is a lettuce picker on a G’s farm

As we move into the summer months, the UK Government is encouraging us all to support the tireless farmers, fishermen and women who put food on our plates.

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Sophie Stainthorpe
Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed

The new NHS Test and Trace service launched across England on May 28 forms a central part of the Government’s coronavirus recovery strategy to help us all get our lives back to something like normal. Here we explain how the system will work and answer some of the key questions which have been raised by members of the public.

‘We want our schools to be vibrant places for the children again’

Sophie Stainthorpe
CLASS ACTION: Year 1 pupils are at an important stage of learning Picture: contributed

Schools across the country have been preparing for some of their pupils to return to the classroom. Here is how one group of schools has been getting ready to make sure pupils can be taught safely and get on with lessons.

Most read sport

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Talks possible between union members and Tower Hamlets Council to avert strike action in contracts dispute

Talks could be on the cards between union members and the council over new contracts for workers. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24