League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient. PA Wire/PA Images

League Two Clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

The division had previously indicated their preference for curtailment but following today’s Extraordinary General Meeting, clubs were required to pass a resolution in accordance with Regulation 9A.

As a result the final League standings have now been confirmed meaning that Swindon Town have been confirmed as champions with Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle securing the second and third automatic promotion places to League One.

Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town will contest the Sky Bet Play-Offs with the following schedule agreed:

1st Legs

Thursday 18th June

Colchester United v Exeter City – 5.15pm

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town – 7.45pm

2nd Legs

Monday 22nd June

Exeter City v Colchester United - 5.15pm

Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town – 8.00pm

Final (Wembley Stadium)

Monday 29th June 7.30pm

Under the proposals agreed by clubs, the 24th-placed club in the League Two table will be relegated to the National League provided the Board receives the necessary assurances that the National League will start Season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play).

Due to ongoing disciplinary matters, the final placings cannot yet be confirmed.