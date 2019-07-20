Promising signs for Orient's summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ross Embleton and Lee Angol are working together again after a spell at Spurs in the past

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol scores away to Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol scores away to Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson find themselves in the same boat this summer. Both are new boys at Leyton Orient and are hopeful of doing well and they seem to have already struck up a bond.

The forwards roomed together in Spain earlier this month and have scored for the O's in pre-season to continue the positive signs first witnessed at Harlow Town back on July 6.

Angol and Wilkinson scored on that day and have linked up in the ensuing friendly matches to leave fans intrigued to see how they are going to fare in League Two.

"We are kind of similar players, so we think alike and it makes it easy to play with each other," Angol explained.

"Connor and I are cool, we shared a room in Marbella so off the pitch we have been joking about a bit.

"Pre-season games are about us working together, to try things and hope for the best and then to bring it into the season."

Wilkinson signed for Orient on June 17 from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge and Angol moved to E10 on July 1.

For the former Shrewsbury Town striker, fitting in with the group at O's was easy given his previous links to interim head coach Ross Embleton.

They worked together at Spurs when Angol was a trainee at the Premier League club and he also knew others at Orient too.

Somewhat surprisingly, the one-time Peterborough United ace has never played against his new club before, but Wilkinson has and did battle over the festive period with them twice last season.

Angol added: "I feel like I have settled in well. I knew some of the players from before and Ross, so I already know what his aims are in and how he likes to play.

"A lot of what he wants and how he wants to play is how I like to play, so it's been easy to settle in.

"We have a lot of talented players and versatile people here, so we can play different formations and mix it up at any time, so that's good."

Angol appears in that category too with the former Luton Town attacker able to lead the line, play out wide and also drop deeper to be a number 10.

Given how fluid Orient were in the National League on occasions, Embleton will welcome another player with versatility and there seems encouraging signs between the newest member of the squad and Wilkinson with the season set to start on August 3.

Additional reporting by Jacob Ranson.