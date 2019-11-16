Angol says Orient players are 'mentally strong enough' to put difficult month behind them

Lee Angol says the Leyton Orient players have the mental strength to cope with the managerial departure of Carl Fletcher and bounce back from a poor run of form.

Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Scunthorpe following the sacking of Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in the job means Orient are now winless in their last four league games.

But one positive from the loss was Angol's return off the bench from a two-month spell out with injury and the 25-year-old admits the departure of Fletcher has been a strange situation to deal with.

He said: "Obviously it's a surprise, he was here for like four games. I didn't get to play under him really.

"It is a strange situation what happened but things happen and everyone wants the best for this club.

"It's about the players, we're all mentally strong enough to cope with what's going on and we don't want to use it as an excuse.

"Changing manager is out of our control and we've just got to keep going every day and working hard.

"Obviously we're going through a hard time right now but I feel like we just need to keep going and keep working hard.

"There are excuses we can use but we don't really want to be putting excuses out there.

"I came here when Ross (Embleton) was in charge, so for me it's normal procedure.

"Everyone is comfortable with what's going on and we're all on the same page."

Angol joined the club on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town in the summer and scored three goals before his injury setback.

The striker is now targeting a run in the side and has backed his team to start improving their performances.

"It (the injury) happened early in the season and didn't happen near the end or in the middle so I feel like now I've got to regain my form, regain a lot of match sharpness and obviously I'm looking forward to getting back into the swing of things," he added.

"There's a lot of good individuals in this team, we've got enough quality in the team to start stringing results together."