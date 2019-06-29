Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 July 2019

The O's have moved quickly to replace the void left by the recent departures of Josh Koroma and Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient have signed Lee Angol for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

The O's submitted a bid for the forward last week and quickly reached an agreement with the League One side.

Angol, who will turn 25 next month, is from the capital and spent time in Tottenham Hotspur's academy set-up as a youngster.

He signed for Wycombe Wanderers when he was in his late teens and after loans with Hendon, Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood, he moved to Luton Town in 2014.

Another temporary move brought about success with Angol on target 25 times in the Conference South with Wood.

This alerted Peterborough United and despite finding the net frequently in 2015/16, he made the switch to League Two outfit Mansfield Town two years later.

After Angol made it into double figures in his first campaign with the Stags, he was transferred again, this time up a division to Shrewsbury.

He failed to find the net regularly though, and will now ply his trade with Orient and in League Two again.

O's and interim head coach Ross Embleton will hope the speedy forward can help to fill the void left by the recent departures of Josh Koroma and Macauley Bonne.

Londoner Angol spent the second half of last season with Lincoln City, who went on to clinch the League Two title.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, are said to have cooled their interest in defender Dan Happe.

The talented academy graduate caught the eye of several clubs in the 2018/19 season and with Town eager to sign a left-footed centre back, Happe came under their radar.

But Sam Ricketts' team snapped up Aaron Pierre last week and will no longer pursue their interest in Orient's highly-rated defender this summer.

