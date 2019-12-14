Search

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Bradford City 0

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 14 December 2019

Orient battled to another point after a stalemate with the Bantams at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Myles Judd, Marvin Ekpiteta and Craig Clay came into the starting line-up, as Sam Ling (groin) and Joe Widdowson (quad) missed out with injury.

And Josh Wright was given the captain's armband, with Josh Coulson again named among the substitutes for O's.

Dan Happe made a vital challenge to deny Bradford the first clean shot at goal on eight minutes, with Sam Sargeant called into action moments later to deny Oteh.

But O's were inches away from taking the lead on 11 minutes when Jordan Maguire-Drew played in a perfect cross and Conor Wilkinson headed against the crossbar.

A late tackle against Wilkinson on the halfway line led to a yellow card for Anthony O'Connor and Lee Angol then won a free-kick in a promising position, which led to a scramble in the box and Ekpiteta firing wide for the hosts.

But Jamie Turley had to clear a dangerous ball into the box from Kelvin Mellor as the Bantams pressed, with Sargeant claiming a loose pass.

George Marsh and James Vaughan clashed just before the interval, while O's were grateful to Sargeant for a great save on the stroke of half time, as Oteh raced away and was denied by the keeper's legs.

The first chance of the second half saw Wilkinson weave in and out and send a low ball across the Bradford goal, which was cleared by the visiting defence.

Marsh needed treatment after a clash of heads with Jake Reeves, while Wilkinson went on a great run on the hour, only to see his eventual shot blocked.

And Maguire-Drew also had a shot well blocked as Orient piled forward again on 65 minutes to win a corner, with penalty appeals waved away when Angol went down in the box.

Wright then picked the ball up on the edge of the area and flicked it to Wilkinson, who fired just wide of the target. And Angol and Clay both had efforts blocked as the home side were further frustrated.

Sargeant made a great save to deny Vaughan from the edge of the box on 82 minutes and after Wright was booked for a foul on Adam Henley, four minutes of stoppage time failed to produce a winner and it ended blank.

Orient: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Clay, Wilkinson, Maguire-Drew (Brophy 80), Judd, Happe, Angol, Marsh, Turley, Wright.

Unused subs: Brill, Gorman, Coulson, Dayton, Harrold, Kyprianou.

Attendance: 6,015 (including 997 Bradford fans).

