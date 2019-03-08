Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton's first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 16 November 2019

Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2

Two goals in either half ensured Leyton Orient made it four League Two games without a win as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe United.

It was Ross Embleton's first game back in the position of interim head coach following the sacking of manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge on Thursday.

Josh Coulson almost inadvertently gave the away side the lead when his sliced clearance from Alex Gilliead's cross flew just over his own bar early on.

But on five minutes Scunthorpe did have the lead when the ball fell to Gilliead outside the box, who fired a wonderful strike into the top corner.

Kevin Van Veen was the next United player to have a go, curling an effort well over the bar from 25-yards out.

Orient's first effort came from Louis Dennis on 17 minutes, who fired over from distance.

The home side had a good chance to equalise when Coulson's flick-on found Craig Clay at the back post but the opposition goalkeeper Jake Eastwood did well to deny him, with Marvin Ekpiteta then heading wide from a corner.

Dan Happe then had his effort from inside the box blocked on 21 minutes before Ross Embleton's side had their penalty appeals for a handball waved away six minutes later.

The O's struggled to create many clear-cut chances as they looked for a way back into the game but James Brophy had his powerful strike beaten away by Eastwood four minutes before the break.

Embleton had Sam Ling to thank for keeping the score at 1-0 to the Iron as he slid in to deny Abo Eisa a tap-in from Gilliead's pass right before the break.

Orient had the ball in the net early in the second half from Matt Harrold's header but the linesman's flag was up for offside.

The home side pushed for an early second half equaliser as Clay's tame effort rolled wide of the post on 51 minutes.

Just before the hour mark, Coulson's fantastic sliding challenge denied Van Veen a shot at goal inside the area from Novak's pass to keep the score at 1-0.

On 63 minutes, Orient wasted a great chance to level as Dennis was played in down the left but his effort from inside the box lacked accuracy as Eastwood saved with his feet.

Scunthorpe had their second on 78 minutes when Novak burst through down the right and found the top left corner with a fantastic finish.

Brill palmed Eisa's powerful effort away from goal four minutes later before the goalkeeper was equal to another of his effort's two minutes from time.

Substitute James Alabi had a go from a tight angle a minute later but Eastwood was able to parry the ball into the air before claiming.

Alabi again had a chance to score a minute later but he headed Jordan Maguire-Drew's free-kick wide as Orient fell to a home defeat.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Clay, Maguire-Drew, Happe, Brophy, Dennis, Harrold, Wright

Scunthorpe United: Eastwood, Clarke, Nthle, Lund, Van Veen, Perch, Novak, Gilliead, McArdle, McGahey, Eisa

Attendance: 6,670

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton's first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

42 minutes ago Dan Bennett
Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 12:00 Dan Bennett
Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Matt Withers is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans to discuss a busy week in east London football.

Embleton set to lead Orient again as they look to get back on track against Scunthorpe

Yesterday, 09:00 Dan Bennett
Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Ross Embleton will again take charge of Leyton Orient on Saturday against Scunthorpe United following the sacking of Carl Fletcher.

Westferry FC get three-year sponsorship deal from Rockwell

Thu, 18:00
Westferry FC have received a three-year sponsorship deal worth �6,000 from Rockwell (pic David Tett)

Rockwell, a London-focused mixed-use property developer, has confirmed its commitment to Westferry FC with a three-year sponsorship deal amounting to £6,000, to guarantee the future of Tower Hamlets' community football team.

Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge

Thu, 15:24 Dan Bennett
Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Leyton Orient have sacked manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge.

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Tue, 15:21
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

The London Football Association (LFA) are offering an opportunity for the football community in East and North London to have their say and shape the LFA's future agenda on the subjects that matter.

Ice Hockey: Lee Valley Lions lose Haringey double-header

Tue, 14:05 Laurence Thorn
Lewis Blore in action for Lee Valley Lions (pic Phil Hutchinson)

It was a truly up-and-down weekend for Lee Valley Lions, as they followed a heavy 15-3 defeat at Haringey with a 5-4 home defeat against the same opponents just 24 hours later.

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

Mon, 12:30 Dave Evans,West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Did any Hammer come out of the Burnley clash with any credit?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Embleton set to lead Orient again as they look to get back on track against Scunthorpe

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge

Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Fletcher: We know it's not good enough

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton's first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

Westferry FC get three-year sponsorship deal from Rockwell

Westferry FC have received a three-year sponsorship deal worth �6,000 from Rockwell (pic David Tett)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police

Jailed: Drug addict who strangled Poplar woman to death in her own home

Linda McArity was murdered in her flat in December last year. Picture: Met Police

‘Satan’ killer Khalid Ashraf given mental health order for strangling sister at his Isle of Dogs home

Khalid Ashraf... detained under the Mental Health Act for the manslaughter of his sister Sarah who had visited to care for him. Picture: Met Police

Drug gangs put families in fear with ‘bottleneck of crime’ plaguing Poplar estate for 20 years

Angry familes have had enough of 30 years of crime on their estate and want council action. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton’s first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

Shakespearean tale of love and lies comes to Wapping stage

Much Ado About Nothing by Shakespeare at The Tobacco Factory is being performed in Wapping. Picture: Mark Douet.

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Drier than seven days ago!

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

The East London Football Podcast

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists