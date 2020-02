League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Macclesfield Town 1

Leyton Orient suffered injury time heartache as Jacob Blyth's 92nd-minute goal denied them victory at Brisbane Road.

The home side looked set to make it back-to-back wins after James Brophy fired them in front with quarter of an hour remaining.

But they could not hold on and Blyth earned the visitors a share of the spoils.

Head coach Ross Embleton named an unchanged starting line-up from their 3-0 victory over bottom club Stevenage last weekend.

And Ruel Sotiriou and Conor Wilkinson linked up and produced some magic on the edge of the area before the latter was denied by Jonathan Mitchell in the third minute.

The O's continued to press on with Jordan Maguire-Drew twisting and turning before pulling the trigger. The ball smashed Fiacre Kelleher's face at pace, with the defender going off for treatment in the 10th minute.

Orient continued to have plenty of the ball but couldn't find the net and they edged close once again in the 25th minute.

Josh Wright fed Sotiriou through the middle but the forward's touch let him down and Mitchell smothered the ball at his feet.

Ten minutes later the 19-year-old striker beat a couple of Silkmen defenders and fired another shot from the edge of the box, but it went over the crossbar.

It was then Maguire-Drew who went close as he was first to a loose ball and the wide man opted to bend a shot towards goal from 30 yards.

Wilkinson then headed wide from a Wright free-kick with just two minutes left in the first half at Brisbane Road, before Macclesfield finally got a chance of their own on the stroke of half-time as Joe Ironside volleyed towards goal, but Lawrence Vigouroux caught it comfortably.

Dan Happe made way for Josh Coulson during the interval, due to an injury, with Arthur Gnahoua firing over for the visitors within four minutes of the restart.

Wilkinson headed over from a corner befoer the hour mark, with Maguire-Drew replaced by new signing Danny Johnson soon after.

Ironside's shot on the turn lacked power on 64 minutes and was gathered by Vigouroux, before Embleton made his final change midway through the half and sent Lee Angol on for Wilkinson.

And George Marsh picked out Sotiriou on 72 minutes, only for the teenager to be crowded out by the visiting defence as he looked to add to his tally.

O's made the breakthrough moments later, though, as Craig Clay's superb through ball caught Macclesfield napping and Brophy hammered a low shot across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

But it took a brave block from Marvin Ekpiteta to deny Gnahoua as he let fly from 18 yards seven minutes from time and Corey O'Keefe headed into the hands of Vigouroux at the far post.

There was no escape in the second minute of injury time, though, as substitute Blyth levelled for Macclesfield to deny the home side victory, as Johnson lashed wide of the mark when the ball fell kindly to him just before the final whistle.

Orient are back in action on Tuesday, when Mansfield Town visit E10.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Marsh, Ekpiteta, Happe (Coulson 46), Brophy, Cisse, Clay, Wright, Maguire-Drew (Johnson 59), Wilkinson (Angol 68), Sotiriou.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Kyprianou, Dayton.

Macclesfield Town: Mitchell, O'Keefe, Kelleher, Horsfall, Fitzpatrick, Hamblin, Tracey (Archibald 59), Kirby (Blyth 83), Whitehead, Gnahoua, Ironside (Wilson 70).

Unused subs: Stephens, Rose, Cameron.

Attendance: 5,708 (including 241 Macclesfield fans).