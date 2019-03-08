FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Leyton Orient fell victim to an FA Cup giantkilling at the hands of Maldon & Tiptree on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors arrived at Brisbane Road with a perfect eight wins from eight in Isthmian League North, some four levels below their League Two hosts.

And the Jammers proceeded to cause a huge upset on a disappointing day for Carl Fletcher's men.

Sam Sargeant was given the start in goal for the home side, while Sam Ling returned from injury and Jordan Maguire-Drew and Louis Dennis were included after impressing in the midweek Leasing-com Trophy clash with Brighton under-23s.

And Josh Wright volleyed a third-minute chance over from Ling's cross as the home side made a bright start.

Matt Harrold was booked for a challenge on Gordon on the quarter-hour mark, with Maldon's Laste Dombaxe seeing yellow for a late tackle on James Brophy soon after.

Jordan Maguire-Drew saw a shot comfortably saved by Ben McNamara, before Sam Sargeant made a superb save from Danny Parish on 21 minutes.

Harrold could not find the target at the far post from a Louis Dennis cross, while Al-Amin Kazeem sent a speculative effort well wide on 27 minutes.

Maguire-Drew had his name taken moments later, with O's going close eight minutes before half-time when Joe Widdowson found Wright, whose first-time effort was straight at McNamara.

You may also want to watch:

Dennis headed well over from Maguire-Drew's cross, before Maldon opened the scoring two minutes before half-time through Parish.

The visitors had another effort ruled out early in the second half when Jerome Slew was adjudge offside, but he doubled their advantage just past the hour mark to leave O's with a mountain to climb.

The hosts hit back almost immediately when Harrold nodded the ball down and substitute James Dayton chipped McNamara.

But Wright fired over from the edge of the box when teed up by Dayton, before James Alabi replaced Ling.

Orient piled on the presure in the closing stages, with Wright denied by a superb save from McNamara on 81 minutes.

And Maldon were reduced to 10 men soon after when Parish was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Maguire-Drew fired a first-time shot off-target from the edge of the box during six minutes of injury time, while Harrold won the ball for Dan Happe to fire a last-gasp chance into the hands of McNamara as Maldon completed a famous win.

Orient: Sargeant, Ling (Albi 74), Widdowson, Coulson, Clay, Maguire-Drew, Happe, Brophy, Dennis (Dayton 59) (Gorman 78), Harrold, Wright.

Unused subs: Brill, Ekpiteta, Marsh, Ogie.

Attendance: 3,425.