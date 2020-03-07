League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Cambridge United 1

Leyton Orient completed a League Two double over Cambridge at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

First-half goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danny Johnson proved decisive for Ross Embleton's men, as the visitors hit back midway through the second half.

Ruel Sotiriou headed over on two minutes, when Josh Coulson nodded Maguire-Drew's free-kick back across goal.

And Danny Johnson poked wide after getting clear of his marker on six minutes as the home side enjoyed a bright start.

Maguire-Drew forced a save from Burton, after good work from Johnson on a counter-attack, and Sotiriou also called the visiting keeper in action with a shot from the edge of the box that stung the palms.

The breakthrough came on 17 minutes, though, when James Brophy's tackle set up a counter attack and Craig Clay picked out Maguire-Drew, who curled into the corner of the net from a tight angle.

O's continued to threaten, with Maguire-Drew scooping the ball up for Sotiriou, who was just too early, but Cambridge went close to a leveller on 32 minutes when Dunk's free-kick was glanced goalwards by Mullin and the ball came back off the post.

Burton palmed another curling attempt from Maguire-Drew clear and appeared to tip a free-kick behind as well, but the referee awarded a goal kick and not a corner.

Sotiriou had a shot blocked in the final minute of the half, but O's were grateful to Dan Happe for a timely intervention to deny Adeboyejo.

And they doubled their advantage in stoppage time as James Dayton's effort from the edge of the box was not held by Burton and Johnson latched onto the loose ball to fire home.

The home side made a bright start to the second half, with Clay firing over from the edge of the box on 47 minutes and Burton producing a fine save to deny Johnson soon after.

Ouss Cisse headed just over from a Maguire-Drew free-kick on 57 minutes and Dayton had a shot blocked on the hour before Cambridge halved the deficit on 65 minutes as Mullin fired in off a post.

Jobi McAnuff made his long-awaited return from injury as a replacement for Dayton moments later, to a loud welcome from the home fans, and threaded an inch-perfect through ball into the path of Johnson, whose cut back was blocked by the visiting defence.

Joe Widdowson and Lee Angol replaced Maguire-Drew and Johnson respectively in a double change with 15 minutes remaining, with McAnuff delivering a tempting free-kick into the box when Happe went close to forcing it over the line before Burton held on.

And McAnuff went close to a dream goal on his return on 83 minutes with a stinging volley which was saved by Burton, before a low cross looked to find Angol but was hacked clear by the U's.

Lawrence Vigouroux produced a stunning save to turn a curling effort from Jack Roles behind in the first of five added minutes, with Darling glancing a header wide from the corner as O's held on.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Marsh, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Dayton (McAnuff 67), Cisse, Clay, Maguire-Drew (Widdowson 75), Johnson (Angol 75), Sotiriou.

Unused subs: Ling, Dennis, Harrold, Kyprianou.

Attendance: 5,813 (including 1,256 Cambridge fans).