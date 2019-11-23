Search

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Forest Green Rovers 4

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 23 November 2019

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient fell to a third successive defeat in League Two at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The O's were left with a mountain to climb after conceding three times in the first half, but clawed two goals back after the restart before the visitors made sure of the points late on.

Only two minutes had been played when James Gorman let fly and fired against the post.

But it proved a false dawn as Ebou Adams opened the scoring against his former club on the quarter-hour mark to put Rovers ahead.

Interim boss Ross Embleton was sent to the stands, before Gorman's free-kick found Jamie Turley, whose effort was saved by Wollacott.

And the visitors doubled their lead on 33 minutes when Adams claimed his second of the afternoon, with O's keeper Dean Brill then needing treatment for a head injury.

Brill produced a superb save to keep out Rawson's header from a corner, but Rovers went 3-0 up on 43 minutes through Matty Stevens.

Turley was booked early in the second half, with Adams receiving a yellow card soon after as Orient were awarded a free-kick and the hosts hit back as Maguire-Drew's cross found Matt Harrold to nod home.

Dan Happe found Lee Angol, whose shot flew over, and Wright was denied by a great save from Wollacott as O's pressed.

Happe made a sliding challenge to deny Stevens, but Orient had penalty appeals ignored when Angol was caught by Matty Mills.

Then after Happe fired a 25-yard shot wide, O's cut the gap to one on 78 minutes as Angol found Maguire-Drew and his deflected shot trickled over the line.

The home side piled on the pressure in the closing stages in search of an equaliser and were inches away from drawing level as Josh Coulson rattled the crossbar with a left-footed effort after a scramble in the box.

Rovers then went and made sure of the points as Junior Mondal netted their fourth goal of the day with just two minutes of normal time remaining, as Angol sent a late chance wide of the post for O's.

Orient: Brill, Ling (Alabi 90), Gorman (Maguire-Drew 46), Coulson, Clay, Happe, Brophy, Harrold, Angol, Turley, Wright.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Dennis, Marsh, Ogie.

Attendance: 4,614.

