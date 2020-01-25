League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Newport County 1

Leyton Orient claimed three vital points with an overdue League Two victory at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

A ceremony was held prior to kick-off to rename the west stand after former manager Justin Edinburgh, who also had a spell on charge of County.

The visitors included former O's youngster Tristan Abrahams in their starting line-up, who needed treatment after an early fall during a relatively quiet opening period to the match.

Jordan Maguire-Drew fires the first chance over on 13 minutes after some good build-up play, while Sam Sargeant made a comfortable save from a Newport free-kick soon after.

James Brophy fires high and wide from 25 yards on 17 minutes, while Ouss Cisse's unorthodox shot was pushed over by King midway through the half.

And King had to tip a curling cross from Maguire-Drew behind as it headed for the top corner of the net on 26 minutes, before claiming Craig Clay's cross as Conor Wilkinson lurked.

Maguire-Drew forced another smart save from King on 34 minutes as O's continued to search for the opener, but the scoreline remained blank at the break.

Newport enjoyed a brief spell on top early in the second half but Orient defended well and Ruel Sotiriou then produced a good cross which just evaded his teammates in the box.

Jamille Matt header just wide for the visitors on 68 minutes and O's broke the deadlock with nine minutes remaining when Brophy's corner was headed home by Marvin Ekpiteta.

Brophy cut inside and fired a left-footed shot just wide moments later, but the hosts made sure of the points in the last minute of normal time when Sotiriou poked home his third goal of the season after excellent work from Josh Wright to pull the ball across the face of goal.

Matt Harrold and Hector Kyprianuo replaced Sotiriou and Cisse during seven minutes of stoppage time and Newport hit back through a Matt header.

But it proved only a consolation as O's held on for the victory and a huge confidence booster.

Orient: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Clay, Wilkinson, Maguire-Drew (Angol 78), Happe, Brophy, Sotiriou (Harrold 90), Marsh, Cisse (Kyprianou 90), Wright.

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Widdowson, Judd, Sweeney.

Attendance: 5,084 (including 427 Newport fans).