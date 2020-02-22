League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Honours finished even as Danny Johnson's first goal for Orient earned them a point at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josh Wright's through ball almost put Conor Wilkinson behind the Oldham defence on three minutes, before Zak Mills was booked for a challenge on the striker.

Craig Clay and Jordan Maguire-Drew combined on the left to set up Danny Johnson, who sliced his shot wide, and James Brophy saw a deep cross headed behind for a corner.

O's took the lead when Ouss Cisse's downwards header deflected off Oldham's Thomas Hamer and into the net, but their joy was shortlived as the visitors were back on terms soon after.

Zachary Dearnley was the man on target for Oldham, netting from close range from Carl Piergianni's pass, and he struck again from a corner on 18 minutes to turn the match on its head.

Johnson headed over from a Maguire-Drew cross on 29 minutes, with Dan Happe booked soon after for a foul on Dearnley as Oldham looked to counter.

And Christopher Missilou flashed a volley well wide of Lawrence Vigouroux's goal six minutes before the break, before Dearnley blazed over from 20 yards during stoppage time.

You may also want to watch:

Vigouroux saved from Piergianni early in the second half before O's drew level on 54 minutes thanks to Johnson's first goal for the club, as he applied the final touch when a free-kick was drifted towards the far post.

Wilkinson made way to be replaced by Ruel Sotiriou, who was pulled back by Chris McCann, which earned the Oldham player a yellow card.

And Cisse fired wide from 25 yards, before Happe headed Maguire-Drew's corner over the crossbar on the hour and a George Marsh ball into the box evaded those in red shirts.

After a briefly dominant spell from O's, play become stop-start, before Sotiriou got into a good position only to see his cross beat everyone in the box.

Vigouroux made an important save to keep out Danny Rowe's header in the first of five minutes of injury time, while Happe had a header cleared at the other end from a last-gasp corner.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Marsh, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Wright, Cisse, Clay, Wilkinson (Sotiriou 55), Johnson, Maguire-Drew.

Unused subs: Widdowson, Dayton, Sargeant, Angol, Kyprianou, Sweeney.

Attendance: 5,334 (including 522 Oldham fans).