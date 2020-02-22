Search

Advanced search

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

PUBLISHED: 17:05 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 22 February 2020

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Honours finished even as Danny Johnson's first goal for Orient earned them a point at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Josh Wright's through ball almost put Conor Wilkinson behind the Oldham defence on three minutes, before Zak Mills was booked for a challenge on the striker.

Craig Clay and Jordan Maguire-Drew combined on the left to set up Danny Johnson, who sliced his shot wide, and James Brophy saw a deep cross headed behind for a corner.

O's took the lead when Ouss Cisse's downwards header deflected off Oldham's Thomas Hamer and into the net, but their joy was shortlived as the visitors were back on terms soon after.

Zachary Dearnley was the man on target for Oldham, netting from close range from Carl Piergianni's pass, and he struck again from a corner on 18 minutes to turn the match on its head.

Johnson headed over from a Maguire-Drew cross on 29 minutes, with Dan Happe booked soon after for a foul on Dearnley as Oldham looked to counter.

And Christopher Missilou flashed a volley well wide of Lawrence Vigouroux's goal six minutes before the break, before Dearnley blazed over from 20 yards during stoppage time.

You may also want to watch:

Vigouroux saved from Piergianni early in the second half before O's drew level on 54 minutes thanks to Johnson's first goal for the club, as he applied the final touch when a free-kick was drifted towards the far post.

Wilkinson made way to be replaced by Ruel Sotiriou, who was pulled back by Chris McCann, which earned the Oldham player a yellow card.

And Cisse fired wide from 25 yards, before Happe headed Maguire-Drew's corner over the crossbar on the hour and a George Marsh ball into the box evaded those in red shirts.

After a briefly dominant spell from O's, play become stop-start, before Sotiriou got into a good position only to see his cross beat everyone in the box.

Vigouroux made an important save to keep out Danny Rowe's header in the first of five minutes of injury time, while Happe had a header cleared at the other end from a last-gasp corner.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Marsh, Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Wright, Cisse, Clay, Wilkinson (Sotiriou 55), Johnson, Maguire-Drew.

Unused subs: Widdowson, Dayton, Sargeant, Angol, Kyprianou, Sweeney.

Attendance: 5,334 (including 522 Oldham fans).

Latest East London Sports News

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

17:05 Lee Power
Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Honours finished even as Danny Johnson's first goal for Orient earned them a point at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Yesterday, 16:15
Australia's Moises Henriques

Defending Vitality Blast T20 champions Essex have announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques for their summer campaign.

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

Yesterday, 15:40
West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

West Ham's battle against relegation has suffered another blow after Ryan Fredericks was struck down by a shoulder injury.

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Liverpool fan Cash Boyle for another East London Football Podcast.

West Ham's damage limitation tactic is a disgrace

Yesterday, 11:40 Kwame Boakye, West Ham blogger
West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium.

We have seen it all before with David Moyes

Hammers have to work hard to take points says defender Diop ahead of Liverpool trip

Yesterday, 11:30
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Relegation-threatened West Ham head to Anfield to face an almost thankless task against Premier League champions-elect Liverpool on Monday.

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Yesterday, 09:00 Alfie Kaye
Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

London Pulse begin the new Superleague campaign with a trip to Arena Birmingham to face Strathclyde Sirens on Saturday.

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has set a target of finishing the season with a positive goal difference for his squad as they head into the final 12 fixtures.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

O's boss explained his reasons for confronting a fan

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham's damage limitation tactic is a disgrace

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

West Ham U23s 'will love' London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Tower Hamlets could lose £3m a year in government funding says council

Mayor John Biggs says the governments Fair Funding review will 'funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex'. Picture: Mike Brooke

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet but getting brighter

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Drive 24