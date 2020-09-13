Injury-time Johnson strike sends Leyton Orient through

Carabao Cup: Leyton Orient 3 Plymouth Argyle 2

Danny Johnson’s injury-time goal allowed Leyton Orient to complete a remarkable comeback win against Plymouth and book a home date with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

The hosts found themselves two goals down with just over half an hour played, but rallied in stunning fashion to snatch a last-gasp victory behind closed doors at Brisbane Road.

Head coach Ross Embleton made a number of changes from the team that sealed a 1-0 victory over Oldham Athletic in their League Two opener at the weekend to hand players their first starts of the new season.

The hosts got off to a bright start as Josh Wright linked up nicely with Jordan Maguire-Drew with the latter’s shot being deflected behind by an Argyle defender in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later attacker Ruel Sotiriou tried his luck from 20 yards but goalkeeper Michael Cooper was equal to it and flicked it behind for a corner.

The 20-year-old continued to cause issues as he intercepted a pass and found Maguire-Drew, who turned on the edge of the box, and curled an effort wide.

Louis Dennis then had his cross parried away by Cooper moments later before the young shot-stopper blocked Sotiriou’s shot with his head.

It was however Plymouth who got on the scoresheet first as midfielder Panutche Camara hammered a shot into the empty net after Lawrence Vigoroux had blocked Ryan Hardie’s close range attempt originally in the 19th minute.

Hardie tried to double the visitors lead as he cut inside and struck the crossbar with his shot.

The O’s started to press back once again and yet again it was Sotiriou with the effort but Cooper denied the youngster.

Plymouth did in fact double their lead in the 33rd minute as Danny Mayor glided into the Orient box, and took two defenders with him.

The midfielder then slid the ball into the path of the overlapping left centre-half Kelland Watts, who finished it from a tight angle.

Goalkeeper Vigouroux had to pull off two vital saves to keep the score at 2-0 heading into half-time.

And 10 minutes into the second-half the O’s clawed one back as attacker Lee Angol picked out Dennis who volleyed the ball home from close range.

Cooper denied Sotiriou once again just past the hour mark, then had his gloves stung by Wright’s shot from distance on 64 minutes.

But Vigouroux had to tip over a shot from George Cooper, before O’s levelled in stunning fashion on 74 minutes as Jordan Thomas found McAnuff, who took one touch and lobbed the visiting keeper.

And the home side almost won it in the last minute of normal time when Maguire-Drew had a superb effort denied by Cooper, before Johnson struck in the third minute of stoppage time.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Thomas, Coulson (Brophy 51), Turley, Widdowson, Wright, McAnuff, Maguire-Drew, Dennis (Dayton 62), Sotiriou, Angol (Johnson 75).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Ogie, Cisse.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Aimson, Wootton, Watts, Moore, Camara, Macleod (Grant 84), Mayor, Cooper (Edwards 74), Hardie, Telford (Nouble 66).

Unused subs: Ruddy, Canavan, Lolos, Pursall.