League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Port Vale 3

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 September 2019

Josh Wright scored twice for Leyton Orient against Port Vale (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Josh Wright's injury-time goal earned Leyton Orient a share of the spoils with Port Vale at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Wright headed home from a Jordan Maguire-Drew cross in the third minute of six in stoppage time, but O's remain without a win in seven matches in League Two.

Josh Taylor's superb late goal looked to have secured the points for Port Vale, as he produced a moment of magic with only four minutes remaining, but O's got some reward at least thanks to midfielder Wright.

O's got off to a perfect start as Conor Wilkinson crossed from the right and Wright headed home on three minutes.

But the visitors were back on terms midway through the first half when Scott Burgess, who replaced the injured Manny Oyeleke on nine minutes, found the net.

And Port Vale took the lead on 27 minutes when Leon Legge netted from close range.

Louis Dennis was denied by a superb save from Scott Brown on 43 minutes and O's made a change during the break as Matt Harrold came on for Marvin Ekpiteta.

The visitors had an effort ruled out for offside on 52 minutes and Dean Brill saved a free header at the far post soon after.

Dan Happe then headed a great chance over from Wright's corner on 57 minutes, but O's were back on terms on the hour when Wilkinson pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box and fired home an unstoppable shot with his left foot.

Wilkinson was booked moments later, along with Gibbons and Legge, following an off the ball incident, and Dennis was also shown a yellow card for a late challenge.

Good work from Harrold and Jordan Maguire-Drew created an opening for Joe Widdowson, but he was beaten to the ball by Brown, before Bennett flicked a header at Brill on 80 minutes.

And Worrall was unable to hit the target as he stretched to reach Taylor's cross, before Orient's George Marsh had his name taken.

Vale moved 3-2 up with four minutes left, though, as Taylor produced a superb effort, and Happe headed over from 10 yards as Orient sought a quick reply.

But Wright had the last word, as he met a superb delivery from Maguire-Drew to claim his second goal of the game to delight the home fans.

Orient: Brill, Ekpiteta (Harrold 46), Coulson, Happe, Ling, Marsh, Clay (Brophy 57), Widdowson, Wright, Dennis (Maguire-Drew 70), Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Gorman, Sargeant, Ogie, Alabi.

Attendance: 5,490 (including 613 Port Vale fans).

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

