In-form Danny Johnson earns 10-men Leyton Orient a draw at Barrow

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline PA Wire/PA Images

League Two: AFC Barrow 1 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient managed to claw a 1-1 draw away from home at AFC Barrow despite going down to 10-men in the early stages of the contest.

In the ninth minute Dan Happe was sent off which saw Barrow capitalise through Josh Kay but in-form Danny Johson earnt the O’s a point with his second-half equaliser.

The O’s started brightly as they looked to build on their mid-week EFL Trophy victory over AFC Wimbledon and they took the first chance of the match as the ball fell to midfielder Ouss Cisse on the edge of the box.

The former Gillingham man took aim but his effort was crowded out before in-form Danny Johnson then struck a volley but it was denied by The Bluebirds goalkeeper Joel Dixon in the seventh minute of play.

Two minutes later it was bad news for the visitors as captain Dan Happe was sent off for bringing down Luke James as the front man raced away at goal.

Tom Beading stepped up to take the free-kick, drilled his shot on target, but goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was equal to his effort.

The hosts started to pile the pressure on with the man advantage as Mike Jones then tried his luck from the edge of the box but sent his effort spiralling over the crossbar.

In the 16th minute the hosts opened the scoring as left wing-back Josh Kay struck a thunderous shot into the bottom corner and put them well in control.

It was then a quiet stretch of play until the 37th minute when O’s Louis Dennis had a chance to deliver from a free-kick but his effort spun into the hands of Dixon.

A minute later a quickly taken free-kick released Barrow defender Kay but his cross was headed behind for a corner.

The corner proved to cause a few problems with both Chris Taylor and Patrick Brough having shots denied.

Five minutes into the second-half Orient found their way back into the contest as midfielder Craig won possession and fed the ball into Danny Johnson, who slammed the ball into the net, and made it 1-1.

The O’s goalscorer was then speared over the advertisment board by Lewis Hardcastle in the 61st minute and he was booked for his challenge.

Both sides played out a cagey affair until the 91st minute when Kay should have scored but headed over the crossbar.

Barrow: Dixon, Barry, Zouma, Beading, Brough, Kay, Taylor, Hardcastle, Jones, Angus, James.

Unused subs: Brown, Taylor, Hird, Lillis, Hindle, Biggins.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling (Akinola 67), Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, Dayton (Widdowson 15), Dennis (McAnuff 67), Wilkinson, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Kyprianou, Wright, Maguire-Drew.