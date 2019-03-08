Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

PUBLISHED: 21:43 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 26 March 2019

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

National League: Leyton Orient 2 AFC Fylde 0

Leyton Orient remain top of the National League table after making it five consecutive victories with a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls AFC Fylde.

First-half goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Macaulay Bonne sealed the three points for the O’s and made them go two clear of second-place Solihull Moors with two matches in hand at Brisbane Road.

Boss Justin Edinburgh made one change from the side’s that sealed their place in the FA Trophy when they nabbed a 2-1 win over AFC Telford United with James Brophy coming into the starting line-up in place of Matt Harrold.

James Dayton and Jay Simpson were both back in the match day squad as they were named on the bench.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors after a mix up between goalkeeper Dean Brill and England C International Dan Happe allowed Alex Reid through but his effort was deflected wide of the goal in the fifth minute.

A minute later attacker Josh Koroma was brought down on the edge of the box by Neill Byrne but the referee waved play on.

Moments later the ball fell at the feet of Macaulay Bonne from a Jobi McAnuff free-kick.

The striker had his effort blocked and sent out for a corner, but nothing came from it.

In the 15th minute the hosts broke the deadlock as the skipper McAnuff whipped in a corner and picked out defender Marvin Ekpiteta, whose header took a slight deflection, before finding its way into the net.

Eight minutes later Justin Edinburgh’s men were awarded a penalty after James Brophy was brought down inside the box.

Up stepped Zimbabwean Bonne, who bulleted a shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Jay Lynch, to double his side’s lead to 2-0.

After a strong start to the encounter defender Jamie Turley was forced off with a knock in the 37th minute just after a superb bit of defending by the former Notts County man.

James Dayton was brought on in his place and Brophy was moved back into a right wing back role.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first-half, Ekpiteta was forced to blocks a shot and wins a goal-kick in the process to keep the score line at 2-0 heading into the break.

Fylde made two substitutions at the break bringing on Nick Haughton and Ashley Hemmings for Timi Odusina and Alex Reid with the later going close two minutes into the second-half.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge man broke and fired a shot just wide of the left post.

O’s defender Josh Coulson almost made it goals in back-to-back games when he poked a shot wide of the left post after a McAnuff free-kick found his way to him inside the box in the 51st minute.

Nine minutes later goalkeeper Brill had to pull off a vital save at the left post and push it out for a corner as Lewis Walters burst clear down the right.

Substitute James Alabi headed the ball down but was denied on the line by goalkeeper Jay Lynch in the 72nd minute.

In the 77th minute both side’s had a coming together with the result being Craig Clay and the visitors Jordan Tunnicliffe and substitute Dan Bradley being booked.

Fylde did have another good chance in the 82nd minute when striker Danny Rowe twisted and turned before getting past Happe and firing just wide of the goal.

The hosts managed to hold on and make it eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Turley (Dayton 37), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, McAnuff, Clay, Brophy (Gorman 94), Koroma (Alabi 61), Bonne.

Unused subs: Sargeant and Simpson.

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Hardy (Bradley 67), Croasdale, Philliskirk, Odusina (Hemmings 46), Walters, Reid (Haughton 46), Rowe.

Unused subs: Crawford and Brewitt.

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

21:43 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 2 AFC Fylde 0

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

17:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says it’s vitally important to re-focus on their promotion push in the National League.

East London inflict rare loss on leaders to keep hopes of finishing as runners-up alive

15:00

East London became only the second team to beat London Three Essex champions Epping Upper Clapton this season with a tense 22-19 win at West Ham’s Memorial Ground on Saturday.

Hockey: East London have plenty to cheer

13:00
East London men's fifths

East London Hockey Club ended a successful 2018/19 season with six of their sides earning promotion – while another is waiting to see if they took will move up next term.

Cricket: Fit-again Quinn relishing new season

08:00 Martin Smith
Matt Quinn of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Nash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Quinn’s catalogue of injury woes throughout three years at Essex mean this is his first proper involvement in the county’s pre-season preparations.

Cricket: Essex start with Cambridge test

06:56
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 2019 first-class season gets underway as Essex make the short trip to Fenner’s to engage the students of Cambridge MCCU in a three-day friendly, starting today (Tuesday).

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh says his squad’s character shined through as they sealed a place in the FA Trophy final.

Repton pair win national titles

Yesterday, 16:00
Repton's Prince Dubois (right) in action (pic: England Boxing)

The latest boxing news from Tower Hamlets

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased with squad’s character in semi-final clash

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London inflict rare loss on leaders to keep hopes of finishing as runners-up alive

Hockey: East London have plenty to cheer

East London men's fifths

Cricket: Fit-again Quinn relishing new season

Matt Quinn of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Nash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists