Leyton Orient bounce back with victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy

PUBLISHED: 20:50 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 06 October 2020

Leyton Orient’s Conor Wilkinson

Leyton Orient’s Conor Wilkinson

PA Wire/PA Images

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 AFC Wimbledon 0

Leyton Orient bounced back to winning ways as they sealed a 2-0 victory over League One side AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy thanks to goals from Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson.

The visitors started brightly and took the early chances in the contest, it was down to attacker Lee Angol to save the day as he cleared a fierce strike from Paul Kalambayi off the line in the ninth minute of play.

Goalkeeper Sam Sargeant then comfortably came out to collect a tame strike from striker Adam Roscrow just moments later.

It wasn’t until the 22nd minute when Orient had their first chance of the game as attacking midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew floated a ball in towards the back post as he looked to find former Shrewsbury Town forward Angol.

The 26-year-old beat his marker to the ball but nodded just wide of the goal but the hosts were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later.

Angol stepped up and slammed the ball into the bottom right corner to give Ross Embleton’s men a 1-0 lead which they took into the half-time break.

Early in the second-half goalscorer Angol was forced off through injury and replaced by Irishman Conor Wilkinson.

In the 53rd minute James Brophy done exceptionally well to dirve his side up the pitch, before passing to left-back Joe Widdowson, but Nik Tzanev tipes the defender’s striker behind.

Moments later substitute Wilkinson danced around the goalkeeper whilst holding off his marker, but Tzanev recovered to block the shot.

Orient then doubled their lead as Wilkinson lobed the goalkeeper’ from 20-yards out in the 74th minute to see off the game and get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 loss to Cheltenham Town in the league on Saturday.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd (Sweeney 71), Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Dayton, Clay, Wright, Maguire-Drew, Brophy (Dennis 61), Angol (Wilkinson 52).

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Ling, Kyprianou, Shabani.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Kalambayi, Nightingale, Csoka, Alexander, Chislett, Hartigan, Reilly, Guinness-Wale, Longman, Roscrow.

Unused subs: Trueman, O’Neill, Rudoni, Robinson, Oksanen, McLoughlin, Piggo

