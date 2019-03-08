Leyton Orient coach Embleton says must look at positives and negatives in Dons defeat

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton says it was a difficult defeat but they must look at both the positives and negatives from their 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the League Trophy.

Goals from Joe Pigott, Michael Folivi, and Callum Reilly sealed the victory for the Dons despite the O's creating plenty of chances at Kingsmeadow.

The coach named a young side for the clash as he made nine changes to the starting line-up including the return of James Dayton following his long injury lay-off.

"It was a very difficult one, as I remember saying after the Southend game that if you make changes and go into this competition open-minded to the way things panned out and how they work.

"Fortunately on that night we'd beaten Southend and feeling was an upbeat one, tonight we've suffered a 3-0 defeat and are very disappointed with that.

"I think we have to look at the good and bad of what came from it, for the first 35 minutes after a ridiculous penalty to concede, we performed really well and should have been 2-1 or 3-1 up at half-time.

"On top of that there were some negative stuff which we'll have to analyse in terms of the progress and development of the players that were involved tonight."

Compared to the O's nine changes, The Dons only made two for the encounter, and stuck with a first-team squad.

"I expected that a little bit and potentially have I set the team up to fail with the amount of we've made, yes, but if we'd be beat by Southend we would have said the same thing.

"In the pre-match meeting to the lads I said I'd expect this team to stay very familiar to the one that played at the weekend because there is managerial uncertainty here and they got a positive result in the league.

"Other people would argue that we were in a similar boat, what I felt though was it was a good opportunity to give players that haven't got minutes a chance as well as players trying to find their way into the team or into the game."

Embleton also revealed the early penalty cost them and admitted it was poor from youngster Shadrach Ogie.

"I thought it was poor from Shad in the build up in terms of him not quite getting it right on whether he pressed or stayed in.

"He lost his man and started the game slowly in my opinion, which you could argue is a trait on a young player, but that is why you throw players like him into situation like this so he can learn from it.

"Unfortunately for him it's a harsh learning experience for him to give a penalty away so early in the game."