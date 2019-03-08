O’s set to rotate squad for Trophy clash at Wimbledon

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 October 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman on the ball (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient will continue to use League Trophy as a chance to rotate the squad says coach Ross Embleton.

The O's will take on League One outfit AFC Wimbledon at Kingsmeadow this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) as they look to build on their previous win in the competition against Southend United.

Orient will make a number of changes from the side that sealed a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town on the weekend.

It is expected that the likes of goalkeeper Sam Sargeant, defenders Myles Judd, Shadrach Ogie and striker James Alabi among others will be handed chances to impress just like in the win over the Shrimpers.

"For me I enjoy the competition as I think there are a number of our players that it gives a chance to and I said it when we played Southend, it's a competition where I think we can give people a real opportunity to play their way into the team.

"The evidence of that is when we played Southend, Gormo (Dale Gorman) and George Marsh got into the team pretty quickly after that.

"There will certainly be changes to the team to give people opportunities and to give people minutes on the pitch.

"Let's build again and go out on Tuesday to get another result."

